Why Princess Charlotte Is Likely to Become a Working Royal – but Prince Louis Isn’t

Royal traditions and customs have changed over the years, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been known to rip up the royal rule book - particularly when it comes to how they parent their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate have reportedly worked hard to ensure that their little ones have some semblance of a 'normal' childhood, it is becoming more apparent that George's royal path is markedly different to those of his siblings. For example, following his recent birthday the young royal will now travel without his family, and according to insiders the 12 year old is already preparing for his future role as King.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' future roles have been less clear. While some have suggested that Charlotte will inherit an important title, the evolving nature of the British monarchy means that Louis may not become a working royal at all. Historically, siblings of the monarch have automatically taken on roles within the fold; the late Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, was a working royal, and King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, is one of the most respected members of the family today. However, this could all change in the coming decades.

In an interview with The I paper, royal author and expert Ingrid Seward explained: "It’s not like it was in Charles’s youth, nowadays children make their own decisions. It’s just so different to when even William was brought up. I think children have immense choices now that they didn’t have even 15 years ago."

In the same report, royal author Sally Bedell Smith suggested that Prince William and Princess Kate have already considered Princess Charlotte's royal future. The young royal has often been praised for her poise in public despite being just 10 years old, and she's often spotted reminding her brothers of royal customs. In a viral video from the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession, she was seen reminding Prince George when to bow, and last year she subtly scolded Prince Louis while he was dancing on the balcony at Trooping the Colour.

In recent weeks, Charlotte has also reached a number of royal milestones, from signing off her first social media post to her appearance at the Euros final with William. According to Bedell Smith, this signifies that the Wales' could have plans to ensure Charlotte retains a working royal role, but it may not extend to her younger brother. She told the publication: "I would imagine Charlotte will be part of the picture. I’m not so sure about Louis."

Since his departure from royal life, Prince Harry has spoken openly about his fear that his niece and nephew will be deemed 'spares', a term and position which he himself has struggled with over the years. However, insiders have claimed that William and Kate are doing everything they can to ensure that their youngest two children don't feel as though they're living in George's shadow. Earlier this year, royal commentator Phil Dampier told Fabulous: "I think William and Kate see George as primus inter pares - first among equals. Obviously he is the most important one. Yes, he is the future King but the way things are going Charlotte and Louis may have major roles in the future. Certainly the royal family will need them as they are getting thin on the ground."