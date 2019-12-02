There are extremely strict rules on how royal women are allowed to go down stairs

Does anyone else feel like Mia Thermopolis?

Being a royal entitles you to certain privileges – a designer wardrobe, personal chefs and if you’re the Queen, staff members employed to break in your shoes.

But it doesn’t come without its downsides, subjecting members to a life of obligation and rules, with an extremely large royal rulebook to follow.

From when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis should start bowing to the Queen to a ban on talking politics and no shellfish while on royal tours, there are too many to keep track of.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Meghan Markle reportedly had to undergo ‘princess lessons’ to learn everything from how royals hold tea cups to understanding the table settings – throwback to that famous Pretty Woman scene.

This week, it was a different royal rule that got everyone talking – and it’s all about descending staircases.

Yes, this is not a drill. Along with not wearing trousers and sitting at a certain regal angle, royal women must also perfect the way they walk down stairs, taught to descend a staircase gracefully.

According to reports, male royal family members must give their wives a helping hand as they descend staircases, as the female royals must not bow their heads, instead instructed to keep their chins parallel to the ground, pointing their toes as they walk.

And what about their hands? Well, it there’s a banister, they may apparently rest their hand on it, but in the absence of a banister, they must keep their hands at their sides.

This sounds impossible – yet another reason we couldn’t be royals!