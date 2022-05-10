Why Kate Middleton always rewears her outfits

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You all know this by now, but the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of re-wearing her outfits, so much so that she sometimes buys the same style twice in different colourways.

These include the white Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening, a black Jenny Packham evening gown, an ivory Roland Mouret dress and of course her maternity wardrobe, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Now in itself this isn’t that surprising, that’s what we all do right? But when you’re a royal with a seemingly unlimited budget, then you’d be forgiven for wearing a new outfit every single day of the year, especially when the cameras are never far off.

But not Kate. There is of course the sustainable angle, both she and Prince Willian are passionate advocates for helping stop climate change, and we know that a lot of fashion items end up in landfill.

There’s also another reason the Duchess likes to recycle her wardrobe, and it’s all to do with being more approachable.

Fashion expert Simon Glazin told the Daily Mail, ‘There has been lots written about the Duchess and Prince William’s spending. It’s likely to be the reason why she is thrifty with her wardrobe and often recycles dresses and coats. Even a Princess has to dress on a budget.’

This way, the public can see that while her outfits are designer, she does invest in styles that she will rewear time and time again, thus not appearing wasteful. And that’s something we can all get on board with.