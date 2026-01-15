Prince Harry will return to the UK next week as part of his ongoing lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex, along with the likes of Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, is expected to appear in a London court for the opening of the trial, with the high-profile figures alleging illegal information gathering by the publishers of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. Associated Newspapers has 'vigorously' denied the accusations.

Harry returned to London a number of times last year, with many of his trips related to either his legal appeal over UK security or the aforementioned privacy lawsuit. During his time the UK, the Duke finally met with his father, King Charles, after sharing in a BBC interview that he was hoping for 'reconciliation' with his family. Though Harry and Charles are believed to be building bridges, the future of William's relationship with his estranged brother is less clear. According to various insiders, the Prince of Wales is less interested in mending the rift and has already determined Harry's role in his coronation.

With Harry's return to the UK comes growing speculation that the brothers may plan to meet. However, it has been confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate won't meet Harry during his trip. Instead, the couple will be in Scotland as they head to Stirling for an official royal engagement. They're scheduled to meet Team GB's Olympic and Paralympic curling teams at the National Curling Academy, ahead of the Winter Olympics and Paralympic games in Italy next month.

Kensington Palace announced details of their upcoming engagement yesterday (14th January), which also includes a trip to Falkirk to spotlight Scottish heritage traditions which foster community connection.