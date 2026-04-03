Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Salaries Are Proving Controversial – and Sparking Major Drama

The Summer I Turned Pretty continues to make headlines, with the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series breaking viewership records.

The Amazon Prime show follows Isabella 'Belly' Conklin [Lola Tung] as she navigates the ongoing love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher [Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively].

And following the show's viral third season in 2025, creators have confirmed that Belly and Conrad's final chapter will officially be getting a film sequel.

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(Image credit: Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video)

Details around the highly-anticipated project have since been generating interest, from the casting and storyline decisions to the filming schedule and release date.

However, it is rumoured cast drama that has made headlines this week, as reports have surfaced around the TSITP cast salaries.

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According to a report by Deadline, the "salary issue" surrounds the main cast - Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. And with filming for the long-awaited movie set to begin later this month, sources have alleged that there is drama "simmering in the background."

The trio reportedly originally made between $35,000 and $40,000 per episode, before renegotiating their pay at the end of season two.

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But, according to sources via the publication, they were asked to "commit to a movie" while talks about their pay were underway. And despite the film sequel being "met with resistance" by some of the cast, they allegedly signed the deals "under duress", feeling "forced" to accept the new terms with their salary bumps being put "in jeopardy."

It has been reported that studio sources dispute these claims.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Tung, Briney and Casalegno's salaries were reportedly raised to $100,000 per episode in season three, with the stars predicted to earn approximately $300,000 for The Summer I Turned Pretty film sequel.

Several members of the cast allegedly reached out over wage increases for the film spin-off, with the publication reporting that fellow TSITP stars Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer were also involved.

However, it is reported that these requests were denied.

Now, it has been claimed that the cast is looking into whether their contracts include "promotional obligations", as they may not want to take part in the future press tour, considering the behind the scenes drama.

"Given the treatment, [the] actors may not be keen on performing publicity if their deals don’t stipulate that," reported Deadline.

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty has not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.