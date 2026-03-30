Prince Harry Is ‘Hoping’ for a Family Invite to Sandringham With the Royals This Summer

A friend of Prince Harry has reported that the royal is hoping for an invite to Sandringham to "spend some time with the family."

"If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in," the insider reported to The Sunday Times, which would allow the Duke of Sussex to bring his children.

Prince Harry has voiced his UK safety concerns for his family in the past, noting that he would not be able to return with his wife and children without security.

Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family continues to make headlines, with tensions well-documented since the Sussexes' step away from royal life and relocation to Montecito, California.

However, in recent years, there have reportedly been major advances towards a reunion, with the Mountbatten-Windsors appearing to extend olive branches to the Duke and Duchess.

And with Prince Harry and King Charles meeting in 2025 for a successful face-to-face peace talk, described as "an important first step towards rebuilding their relationship," it was believed that a summer in Sandringham could even be on the cards.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry has spoken publicly about his safety concerns around bringing his family to the UK, with the Duke of Sussex currently waiting to hear whether his police protection will be reinstated.

However, according to insiders, an invite to Sandringham from the King would automatically entitle the Sussexes to security there - something that would allow the family of four to accept the invitation and reunite with the Mountbatten-Windsors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in," a friend of Prince Harry recently explained to The Sunday Times. "He’d like an invite to Sandringham.

"Would he go? It would depend who was there," the insider continued. "If the King was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that."

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"He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK," another source reported to the publication last year. "He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more."

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"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors last year.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

We will continue to update this story.