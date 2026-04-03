The Surprising Reason Why Princess Kate Took On the ‘Peacemaker’ Role Between William and Harry

The Princess of Wales is reported to have "acted as a peacemaker" between William and Harry in the early days of their rift, having "witnessed their competitive nature".

Royal expert Russell Myers credits the future Queen's involvement to her own "upbringing in a close-knit, loving family environment, where supporting each other was almost an unofficial family motto".

"Whether counselling William or having a quiet word in Harry's ear, she saw it as her duty to keep the two brothers on the same team," Myers alleged in William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William continues to generate headlines, with tensions between the brothers being widely-acknowledged since before the Sussex family's step down from royal life.

And following Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, and the Sussex couple's tell-all Oprah interview, the brothers are reported to have ceased contact.

There have reportedly been efforts from both sides to restore peace over the years, with Princess Kate said to have played a major role, particularly in the early days.

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This is something royal expert Russell Myers opened up about recently, detailing the situation in his new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Myers, Princess Kate "often acted as a peacemaker", stepping up as a mediator between the brothers before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 departure.

The future Queen had reportedly "witnessed their competitive nature" and had seen it as her "duty" to keep William and Harry "on the same team".

This, Myers alleged, was for a surprising reason, with the royal expert reporting that Princess Kate's involvement in the brother's relationship was actually inspired by her own family.

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"Her upbringing in a close-knit, loving family environment, where supporting each other was almost an unofficial family motto, spurred her actions," Myers reported. "Whether counselling William or having a quiet word in Harry's ear, she saw it as her duty to keep the two brothers on the same team, as did their senior aides."

William at 40: the Making of a Modern Monarch by Robert Jobson £3.99 at Amazon UK Published in 2022 ahead of his 40th birthday, royal author Robert Jobson's account on the life of William, the Prince of Wales and future King. Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind.

Princess Kate is also reported to have played a role in peacekeeping since the Sussex couple's relocation, with experts alleging that she has tried on multiple occasions to repair Harry and William's relationship.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source previously told Star magazine, via the Mirror. "She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

We will continue to update this story.