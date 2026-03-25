Loyal fans of HBO's electric coming-of-age series Euphoria have been patiently waiting for season three. The second series wrapped in 2022, making it four long years with a Euphoria-shaped hole in our lives - and fans were increasingly worried that another season may never happen. Not only was the series' return impacted by rumoured rewrites and the Hollywood Strikes, but the heartbreaking and unexpected death of actor Angus Cloud (Fez) shocked fans in 2023, and the main cast have propelled into stardom since wrapping season two; Jacob Elordi recently played Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Frankenstein, while Zendaya has been busy with Dune, Spider-Man and Challengers.

So, ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria season 3 - from the release date, plot and cast, to what the actors have to say about returning to their roles four years down the line. The world has missed the outfit escapism and intoxicating plot-lines, and now the teenagers-turned-adults will yet again deal with love, friendship, addiction, grief and heartbreak.

When will Euphoria season 3 be released?

Casey Bloys, the head of HBO, confirmed in December 2025 that Euphoria’s third season will return in spring 2026. We now have an official date: Sunday 12th April 2026, with the finale airing on Sunday 31st May. Set those Sunday alarms - it'll land at 9 p.m. ET/2am GMT.

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We also know that season three will have eight episodes in total, following the format of seasons one and two. It has also been teased that singers Rosalía and Chappell Roan have joined the cast in guest roles, and there will be some new characters too.

Is there a Euphoria Season 3 trailer?

Yes! In January 2026, the first trailer dropped and it promises more chaos than ever before. It teases the return of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi as their characters navigate life after high school. Rue (Zendaya) looks to be in trouble with drug dealers, while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is now an adult content creator, married to Nate (Jacob Elordi). It also appears that Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, dipping her toe in the world of sugar babies.

The trailer sees the group living as young adults, around five years after high school ends. Rue opens with the line: “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished.” We then see her being confronted by the notorious drug dealer from season two, Laurie (played by Martha Kelly) while she’s at work. “Hello Rue, you owe me money”, she remarks. The explosive trailer left fans commenting that we’ve now 'moved from high school drama to Grand Theft Auto'.

Euphoria Season 3 | Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Who is returning to the cast of Euphoria for season three?

So, who do we know is definitely returning for the third season? Here's the main cast list:

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(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Jacod Elordi and Nate Jacobs

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Chloe Cherry as Faye

Dominic Fike as Elliot

Martha Kelly as Laurie

As for who isn’t returning, Barbie Ferreira - who was praised for her portrayal of body-positive icon Kat Hernandez - revealed that she wouldn’t be returning. In 2022, she wrote on Instagram: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye." Storm Reid, who played Gia Bennett, confirmed in 2024 that she also wouldn’t be returning.

Actor Eric Dane, who played Nate's father Cal, sadly passed away in February 2026 following a battle with ALS. Last month, People confirmed that he had filmed his scenes for Euphoria season three, and will star in the show's upcoming season.

When did Euphoria season three start filming?

HBO announced that season three would commence filming in January 2025, but this was then pushed back a month following delays. In 2024, Vanity Fair had reported that creator Sam Levison’s first scripts faced pushback from HBO, and executive producer Zendaya.

What have the cast said about filming new episodes of Euphoria?

Aside from filming delays, the cast of Euphoria had a pretty different filming experience this time around, with Jacob Elordi admitting that none of the cast really know what happens as the filming happened so separately. "I don’t really know what anyone else is doing. It’s all quite separate," he told Variety last summer.

Sydney Sweeney, whose character Cassie is planning to marry Nate in the upcoming season, said the same. She told Variety in October last year: "I know bits and pieces of storylines when they interact with mine. I’m going to get to watch it with everyone else. It’s been a while but it’s the same crew and it feels like I was going home to my family. I was 20 when I did the pilot. It feels very comfortable."

Are there plans to make a fourth season of Euphoria?

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Well, we’re pretty focused on season three for now - but a season four hasn’t been completely ruled out. However, considering the delays around season three and the fact that the cast have carved out flourishing Hollywood careers since Euphoria started, it's looking unlikely. HBO’s Head of Drama Francesca Orsi also told Deadline in 2025: "We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end."

So we’re not getting our hopes up just yet.

Where to watch Euphoria

Euphoria season 3 will be released on Max (formerly HBO Max), Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Sunday 12th April 2026 at 9 p.m. ET/2am GMT. Episodes air weekly.