Why fans think Zendaya subtly announced her engagement at the Golden Globes
Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood. Despite keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight, the actors do occasionally talk about one another in interviews - whether it's Tom admitting he Googles his girlfriend, or Zendaya describing the magic of working with the Spider-Man star.
In recent months, engagement speculation has only grown and just a few days ago, Tom opened up about his future with Zendaya during an interview for Men's Health. The actor spoke about fatherhood, and insisted that when the pair decide they want to start a family he will disappear from public life completely. Explaining that he plans to retire to focus on raising children, he said: "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."
So when Zendaya stepped onto the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet wearing an unmissable diamond ring on her left hand, it naturally led to a lot of curiosity over the couple's relationship. The ceremony took place in The Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA, and the red carpet was bustling with A-listers. Zendaya, who was glowing in custom Louis Vuitton, posed for the cameras ahead of the awards show - and the incredibly sparkly piece of jewellery did not go unnoticed.
In fact, she posed with her left hand visibly on her hip - leading some fans to believe that she's soft-launching her engagement to Tom. On X, formerly Twitter, one person wrote: "I’ve checked previous pictures of her on red carpets and she’s never warn a ring on her wedding finger until now."
Another added: "I'm sorry Zendaya is too pr trained to wear a ring like that on THAT specific finger if it wasn’t a legit engagement ring."
A third wrote: "My tomdaya heart!"
One account even showed a clip of Zendaya sat at the table, showing the ring to a passerby.
ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/5cORfwhuaVJanuary 6, 2025
It isn't the first time that Zendaya has sparked engagement rumours thanks to her choice of jewellery. In 2023, after being spotted wearing a ring in a candid photo, she responded to the rumours in the most hilarious way - claiming: "Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? You think? Like, what?
So - will there be a Zendaya and Tom wedding in the near future? We'll have to wait and see...
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
