Safari trips, luxury hotel stays and beauty products galore - what celebs get in the Emmy Awards goodie bag
The A-listers will be *very* well stocked up
A-listers were out in force last weekend for the Golden Globes, and what a way to kick off the 2024 award season. Whether it was Taylor Swift's green Gucci gown, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner whispering sweet nothings or the reaction to host Jo Koy's opening monologue, it's fair to say the internet has had a lot to say about the ceremony at the The Beverly Hilton.
And while the Grammys, SAGS and Academy Awards will soon be on our screens, the next big show is the Emmy Awards 2024. On Monday 15th January, some of the biggest names in film and TV will be gathering at The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in the business. But it's not just a night of red carpet glamour and emotional acceptance speeches - the celebs also get the opportunity to get their hands on a lot of luxury swag before and during the show.
Backstage Creations are behind the Giving Suite this year, inviting guests to help themselves to everything from safari trips and luxury cave hotel stays to designer luggage and gold jewellery. In the goodie bags, recipients can find fancy snacks, LED houseplants, and beauty devices and products.
Inside the Emmys Award Gifting Suite
- Lush Africa Safaris
- MORITEK Beauty
- Museum Hotel Cappadocia
- Purdori Skincare
- Ricardo Beverly Hills luggage
- SpiritHoods
- Villa Caprichosa
- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
Emmys Goodie Bag
- Amazing Grass powder supplements
- Color+light LED houseplant
- Crane Stationery
- Crumbl cookies
- Disney Publishing Worldwide books
- Everlasting Candle Co
- Helmut Koller Studio tote bag
- HIPPEAS chips
- JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars
- Miracle of the Sea® products
- Nature’s Garden snacks
- Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa iO
- Peripera lip tint
- Poppin’ Love popcorn
- Project Honey Bees jewellery
- Revive Collagen
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
- TOVOLO® ice moulds
- Trilogy Skincare
- Why Jury Duty Matters, Andrew Guthrie Ferguson
- Wonder Juice
Backstage Creations was created in 2000 by Karen Wood and is an opportunity for brands - big and small - to offer their wares to A-listers. While the super famous can take their pick from some very impressive goodies, they can also donate to support the Television Academy Foundation which offers support to up-and-coming talent in the industry.
Wish you were there? Same.
-
