A Major Harry Potter Star Is ‘In Talks’ To Join The White Lotus Season Four

The White Lotus continues to make headlines, with the HBO show's highly-anticipated fourth season officially in the works.

And from news around the confirmed S4 location to speculated release dates, the upcoming Mike White project is all anyone can talk about.

It is the next season's actors that have made particular headlines, with HBO's CEO Casey Bloys confirming that casting for season four is officially underway.

"It’s going to be in France," Bloys confirmed last month, giving the update during a presentation in New York.

"Mike is writing, and he’s just starting the casting process," he added. "It’s very, very early so I don’t have any names or anything like that, but he’s just starting."

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Now, just weeks later, it has been reported that a major Hollywood name is already in talks to join the series.

According to Deadline, Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter is in "early talks for a starring role" in season four, with official conversations said to be underway between both teams.

Bonham Carter would be a major name to secure, with the 59-year-old actress previously starring in projects from The Crown and Alice in Wonderland, to Sweeney Todd and Fight Club. Not to mention, her most famous role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports of Bonham Carter's potential casting come amid theories that show creators will also bring back a former White Lotus star, as they have in previous seasons.

And while Jon Gries (Greg Hunt) and Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) are considered to be the most likely, with both actors appearing in the first and third seasons, other major names are also being discussed.

Laura Dern is widely speculated to be returning for season four, with the Big Little Lies actress playing a minor voice role in season two as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli.

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc.)

And other rumoured names include Meghann Fahy (season two's Daphne Sullivan), Charlotte LeBon (season four's Chloe) and Alexandra Daddario who has even publicly voiced her interest in returning as season one's Rachel Patton.

"If Mike had inspiration to see what Rachel was up to, I would of course be very curious to see if she and her husband are together or not and what that looks like," Daddario has explained in an interview with ELLE.

"That’s the beautiful thing about all of his characters - the ones that don’t die - you want to see [what happens to them]. Their stories are so fascinating. You could have a [spinoff] show about each character."

Well, this is exciting.

There is not yet a release date for The White Lotus season four, but we will continue to update this story.