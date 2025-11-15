These Are All the Beauty Products That Taylor Swift Actually Uses—Including Her Signature Red Lipstick and Eyeliner
All her essentials, in one place
Given my line of work, I love nothing more than a good celebrity beauty sighting. I'm endlessly curious about what lotions and potions people swear by, and it's even more intriguing when it comes to the rich and famous, who have access to the crème de la crème. That's why I had my eagle eye trained on Taylor Swift's bath lineup when the trailer for her Eras Tour documentary aired. But as it turns out, Swift has always dropped beauty-related easter eggs. Ahead, all of the star's verified product sightings.
Taylor Swift's Bathtub Line-Up
Taylor's Swift's Beauty Essentials
The 'Love Story' singer is known for her distinctive, pillar-box red lips, and it is Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST in shade Elson 4—a true blue-red. She's worn it numerous times on stage and while supporting her fiancée, Travis Kelce, at his NFL games.
Not only did the singer use the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara in her documentary film, Miss Americana, but she also sent tubes of it to fans as a holiday gift all the way back in 2014, so we reckon it's a firm favourite.
The star is not always wearing a red lip. In fact, her make-up artist, Lorrie Turk, previously shared on her Instagram Stories that the singer is partial to another Nars lipstick, but this time in the shade Morocco, which is a "warm cinnamon". It's reportedly what she wore during her much-famed appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights.
In her 73 Questions with Vogue back in 2016, the singer said that Byredo's Tree House was one of her favourite candles.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted a jar of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream on her bedside table in a photo from the album booklet from Reputation.
Fans also spotted Diptyque’s Baies candle in some of her personal photos.
Earlier this year, Swift's manicurist Lisa Peña Wong showed how to recreate her red mani from the 2025 Grammys. While the post is now deleted, we do know that she used OPI's plum shade, Let's Rejoicify.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.