We May Be in the Midst of a Heatwave, but the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar Waitlist Has Just Opened for 2025

Few things make me feel less Christmassy than a heatwave, but despite current weather conditions, the festivities are already underway at Liberty HQ. The retailer is the first to announce its beauty advent calendar for 2025, which means it's only a matter of time before others follow suit.

Last year's beauty advent calendars did not disappoint, with sites such as LookFantastic and Sephora offering savings of hundreds of pounds on luxury skincare and beauty brands. But if there's one thing we learnt, it's that these advent calendars sell out remarkably quickly—particularly those stuffed with high-end buys like the best perfumes for women and rich moisturisers.

Yes, thinking about your calendar of choice in July may seem a little excessive, but this level of preparation can be necessary if you're serious about scoring a bargain. Almost all of our top-rated beauty advent calendars in 2024 totally sold out before December even started, so there's no room for waiting around here.

The first look at the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 launched today, and whilst a few details are still under wraps, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect. You can join the waitlist for the Liberty calendar below to be the first to find out when it's available to buy. Until then, we will be keeping this page up to date with the latest beauty advent calendar news and release dates.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 Specifications Price: £275 Worth: Over £1,245 Launch date: TBC Today's Best Deals Join the waitlist

We already have quite a few details about the 2025 Liberty calendar, including its £1,245 value and impressive £275 price tag. A saving of nearly £1k is seriously impressive, and from the looks of the image, you get a brilliant selection of beauty treats.

Inside you'll find 'Beauty Hall heroes from the very best names in beauty, each one hand-picked by our expert buyers,' according to the retailer. This includes 30 beauty finds (20 full size), and a Ianthe print drawstring bag too.

Ex Nihilo, Jones Road, Lisa Eldridge, and Augustinus Bader are just some of the brands you'll find inside, and there are also 15 lucky Golden Tickets (worth £1,000) to spend at Liberty stashed inside random calendars. And if all that isn't enough to tempt you, the beautiful box designed by Illustrator Clym Evernden certainly will.

Given that this calendar marks 150 years of beauty at Liberty, it makes sense that they're going all out. If 2024 is anything to go by, these will fly off the shelves, so I highly recommend getting your name down on the list if you hope to score one.

What can we expect from 2025 beauty advent calendars?

Last year brought us a whole host of impressive beauty advent calendars, from luxury and high street brands alike. Some of Marie Claire UK's personal highlights included LookFantastic's £100 calendar (worth over £565), Sephora's £199 calendar (worth over £1,000), and brand-specific editions from Charlotte Tilbury, Augustinus Bader and more.

We're expecting similar deals for 2025, with key retailers dropping their own calendars anywhere between now and October. That's a pretty big window, so we will be keeping you up to date with all the newest launches and release dates.

