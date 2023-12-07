As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, these Christmas beauty gift sets bring me so much joy

Christmas beauty gift sets: you either love them or aren’t the biggest fan. To be fair, a misplaced gift set can come across as rather impersonal, but if well chosen, beauty gift sets can actually make perfect thoughtful-yet-low-effort Christmas gifts.

There are some brilliant Christmas beauty gift sets out there this year – from Lookfantastic’s bargainous bundles to the most exquisite floral lipstick set from Rouje. When it comes to beauty gift sets, one thing’s for certain: you’re sure to make a huge saving on what the contents are originally worth (seriously, there are savings of over £1,000 in here) – and as a gift giver, who can complain about giving more while spending less?

Here at Marie Claire UK we’re passionate about finding the right gift for the right person – because there’s nothing worse than receiving a gift you won’t actually use. Our talented team of editors have rounded up the best gift options out there, no matter who you’re buying for. From gifts for her at any budget and gifts for every man in your life to the best fragrance gifts, fashion gifts, luxury beauty gifts, personalised gifts and even affordable Secret Santa gifts, we’ve got suggestions for them all. But, right now, I’m here to talk about the best Christmas beauty gift sets.

From luxury to more affordable options, it's undeniable that Christmas beauty gift sets make your life easier when shopping for beauty lovers. If they're a fan of a particular beauty brand, a gift set comprising the bestselling products makes for a failsafe gift. Plus, they’re beautifully packaged – often all you have to do is add a bow.

So without further ado, here are the best Christmas beauty gift sets to buy, as chosen by a shopping editor.

Best Christmas beauty gift sets of 2023

Christmas beauty gift sets under £50

Christmas beauty gift sets under £100

Christmas beauty gift sets under £200

Harvey Nichols Makeup Heroes Hamper £130 at Harvey Nichols I always keep an eye out for Harvey Nichols' Christmas beauty hampers. They're always filled with the most incredible brands. Case in point: this hamper which features the likes of Hourglass, Nars and Charlotte Tilbury. Malin + Goetz That's The Spirit Set £105 at Space NK Malin + Goetz is always my first port of call for a beautiful gift set. This Dark Rum perfume and candle set is the perfect gift for somebody who loves rich, warm scents. I'm very picky with my fragrance, and I absolutely adore this scent. Rabanne Beauty Gift Set £139 at Selfridges Rabanne's beauty gift set is truly not one to miss. It includes a long-lasting red lipstick and a rich, floral eau de parfum that comes in the most gorgeous statement bottle. It'll have your giftee's New Year's Eve beauty look covered.