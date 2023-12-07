As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, these Christmas beauty gift sets bring me so much joy
From make-up to fragrance sets, we've rounded up the best
Christmas beauty gift sets: you either love them or aren’t the biggest fan. To be fair, a misplaced gift set can come across as rather impersonal, but if well chosen, beauty gift sets can actually make perfect thoughtful-yet-low-effort Christmas gifts.
There are some brilliant Christmas beauty gift sets out there this year – from Lookfantastic’s bargainous bundles to the most exquisite floral lipstick set from Rouje. When it comes to beauty gift sets, one thing’s for certain: you’re sure to make a huge saving on what the contents are originally worth (seriously, there are savings of over £1,000 in here) – and as a gift giver, who can complain about giving more while spending less?
Here at Marie Claire UK we’re passionate about finding the right gift for the right person – because there’s nothing worse than receiving a gift you won’t actually use. Our talented team of editors have rounded up the best gift options out there, no matter who you’re buying for. From gifts for her at any budget and gifts for every man in your life to the best fragrance gifts, fashion gifts, luxury beauty gifts, personalised gifts and even affordable Secret Santa gifts, we’ve got suggestions for them all. But, right now, I’m here to talk about the best Christmas beauty gift sets.
From luxury to more affordable options, it's undeniable that Christmas beauty gift sets make your life easier when shopping for beauty lovers. If they're a fan of a particular beauty brand, a gift set comprising the bestselling products makes for a failsafe gift. Plus, they’re beautifully packaged – often all you have to do is add a bow.
So without further ado, here are the best Christmas beauty gift sets to buy, as chosen by a shopping editor.
Best Christmas beauty gift sets of 2023
Christmas beauty gift sets under £50
If they're a fan on Eve Lom (or luxury skincare in general) they will love this £25 set, which includes the iconic cleanser, Rescue mask and a muslin cloth.
Name one person who doesn't adore Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream. I'll wait. Enter: this summer-scented set.
Who doesn't love a candle? This Neom set has a great mix of soothing and uplifting scents.
Do they love a relaxing bath? Give them the gift of a luxurious night in with this set of Aromatherapy Associates bath and shower oils.
I use these Peter Thomas Roth face masks all. the. time. The Pumpkin Enzyme mask is a particular favourite for cosy nights in. Your giftee will get five mini masks in this set, which are perfect for travelling.
If they love trying out new fragrances, might I suggest getting them this surprisingly affordable set from modern, fine-fragrance brand Phlur?
I own this tonal Nails.Inc set myself and find it creates the perfect casual-yet-chic nail looks. If they're a fan of neutrals, this makes for a great little gift.
The Lookfantastic Christmas Present 2023 is worth over £150, so you'll be making a huge saving on the contents, which include products from Eve Lom, Rituals and Shiseido. Yes, please.
Christmas beauty gift sets under £100
Looking for a gift that's equal parts beautiful and actually useful? Allow me to introduce The Rouge Trio. Not only can you pick from a range of semi-matte lipstick shades, but the set comes in the dreamiest rose print bag.
Speaking of stunning packaging, how adorable is this reusable toiletries bag? It houses eight soothing products from The Body Shop's Almond Milk range, perfect for those with sensitive skin.
Give them a touch of luxury with this Diptyque mini candle set. It includes everyone's fresh floral favourite, Baies, alongside warm winter scents Ambre and Feu de Bois.
With notes of peonies, blackcurrant, guava, Sicilian lemon and candyfloss, this floral set from independent fragrance brand Floral Street is the perfect gift for sweet perfume lovers. It includes a 50ml perfume and a smaller 10ml bottle for when they're on the go.
These beautifully packaged Jo Malone candles make for a failsafe Christmas gift. These seasonal scents will fill their home with the fragrance of orange, pine and roasted chestnuts. How cosy.
We're huge fans of silk pillowcases here at MCUK, and Slip's designs are among the best. This set comes with a pillowcase and two silk scrunchies to give them the luxurious beauty sleep they deserve.
Christmas beauty gift sets under £200
I always keep an eye out for Harvey Nichols' Christmas beauty hampers. They're always filled with the most incredible brands. Case in point: this hamper which features the likes of Hourglass, Nars and Charlotte Tilbury.
Malin + Goetz is always my first port of call for a beautiful gift set. This Dark Rum perfume and candle set is the perfect gift for somebody who loves rich, warm scents. I'm very picky with my fragrance, and I absolutely adore this scent.