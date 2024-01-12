The 2024 Emmy Award nominations have officially been announced

We are now well into awards season, and with the 2024 Golden Globes taking place over the weekend, and the SAG awards releasing their official nominations, this year looks set to make history.

It is not the film industry but the television industry that is getting the world talking today however, as the 2024 Emmy Award nominations were announced.

The awards, held this year on 15 January, will celebrate the past year in television, honouring a lucky few for their outstanding achievement. But from Succession and The White Lotus to The Crown and The Bear, who is in the running?

Here's a rundown of the 2024 Emmy nominations...

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

