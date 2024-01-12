Taylor Swift fans think her green dresses are telling us something very important

Taylor Swift fans are certain she's trying to tell us something significant with her latest sartorial choices - in particular, her green dresses. This hue holds a special significance for Swifties, prompting theories that she’ll soon be releasing her next re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor has worn an assortment of green dresses this week, and what's adding further fuel to the fire is that her latest outfit was worn with thigh-high boots adorned with, you guessed it... snakes. Coincidence? Unlikely. The motif for Taylor's Reputation era and her revenge-centric sixth studio album was the snake, with the singer reclaiming the insult after Taylor's infamous feud with Kim and Kayne.

On Wednesday night we saw Taylor stepping out with bestie Blake Lively wearing a long-sleeved velvet dress in a deep green colour. The Anti-Hero singer teamed the dress with thigh-high leather boots from Jimmy Choo’s latest collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier in a flawless winter outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes just after Taylor wore an incredible long green sequin Gucci gown, styled with metallic Christian Louboutin heels (also in a vibrant emerald shade), for the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverley Hilton Hotel in LA.

Naturally, social media has been awash with predictions since Taylor stepped out in what has proved to be a very provocative colour choice. One fan wrote on X: "Taylor Swift in green as in a snake's skin for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and green for debut (taylors version) HER MIND."

While another said, referring to her Golden Globes outfit: "Taylor Swift has arrived on the 2024 red carpet giving reputation vibes in a stunning green dress." A third fan commented: "I do not apologise for the person I will become when Taylor Swift announces Reputation (Taylor’s Version)."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To be fair, the theories aren't too outlandish, considering Taylor has previously made it very clear how she likes to give her fans coded messages (or, in her own words, Easter eggs).

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Taylor explained how she often uses clothing and jewellery to deliver messages (we see you, sneaky snake ring at the Golden Globes). She told the publication: "I think the best messages are cryptic ones. Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewellery. This is one of my favourite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don't usually find out this one immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time. Lots of examples of this exist through the history of my career."

Important announcement pending?