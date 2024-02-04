If money was no object, these are the luxury gifts our editors would love to receive for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and around this time of the year, the office chat starts leaning towards the best Valentine’s gifts to buy - whether it’s gifts for boyfriends or Galentine’s Day gifts, we’re always on the lookout for the best recommendations.

But what about the best luxury gifts? If there’s ever a time to be truly spoiled by your loved one, it’s Valentine’s Day, so that’s why we’ve been paying particularly close attention to the luxury gifts on offer right now. Understandably, we’ve built up somewhat of a wish list, so we thought we’d share it with our lovely readers—and if this list happens to stumble into any of our partners’ DMs, that would be totally fine by us.

As editors, it’s literally our job to collate the most lust-worthy shopping selections across beauty, fashion and wellness, and we’ve had our eye on a fair few luxury products recently—from indulgent candles to statement shoes.

So without further ado, here is team MCUK’s luxury Valentine’s Day wish list—AKA the products we’d love to unwrap if our partners were feeling particularly generous. Happy browsing, and if your other half ends up buying you one of these picks—you are very welcome.

Valeza's Valentine's wish list:

EviDenS de Beauté, The Special Mask £170 at Harrods "I had the pleasure of trying this mask as part of a facial recently and haven’t been able to get it out of my head ever since. It left my skin feeling revitalised, hydrated and baby-soft. EviDenS de Beauté products don’t come cheap, but the formulas are both science-backed and truly indulgent." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Mulberry, Clovelly Tote - Black Cherry £1,295 at Mulberry "I can see myself getting so much use out of this Mulberry Clovelly tote - not least of all because of its large capacity and effortlessly timeless design. It’s the ideal investment handbag purchase, if you ask me." - Valeza

E.L.V Denim X The Outnet Corset £240 at The Outnet Listen, I’m not unreasonable in my luxury gifting requests. E.L.V Denim’s new collection with The Outnet includes stunning, upcycled pieces, most of which are under £500. It’s a win-win really, and this corset would complete my Valentine’s date night outfit perfectly." - Valeza

Chanel, Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum £136 at john Lewis "Chanel’s much-loved Chance Eau Fraiche fragrance has just had an upgrade, and as a long-time fan of the original Eau de Toilette, I couldn’t be happier. It has the same fruity, floral notes as the original but with more of a musky depth. Yes please." - Valeza

Jimmy Choo Crystal Slipper 85 £4,000 at Jimmy Choo "You can’t go wrong with a crystal-adorned statement shoe, and I fell in love with this style from Jimmy Choo the moment I set eyes on it. Meticulously hand-finished with Swarovski crystals, these are the fairytale slippers of my dreams. If you asked me, they’re the perfect treat for Valentine’s Day and beyond (because party season will come back around faster than you’d imagine)." - Valeza

Coach, Leah Loafer £195 at Coach "For a more day-to-day shoe, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of timeless loafers for ages, and these ones from Coach fit the bill. Adorned with the subtle and classic C logo, I can see myself wearing them through multiple seasons and for years to come." - Valeza

Sunil's Valentine's wish list:

Prada, Black Patent Tote Bag £2,600 at Browns Fashion "There’s nothing that would make me happier than unboxing this on Valentine’s Day (Leo, if you’re reading, you know what to do): It’s simple, supremely chic and spacious enough to fit my laptop." - Sunil Makan, Editor

The Row, Tavish Cotton and Virgin Wool-Blend Coat £3,600 at Mr Porter "I’ve been on the hunt for a long wear-with-everything coat for the longest time now, yet we’re in the throngs of winter and I’m still wearing the same coats I’ve had for the last 2 years. I’ve struggled to commit to a specific coat but if the glaringly obvious financial stumbling block was non existent, I’d hope Leo not only ‘adds-to-basket', but follows through with a purchase of this rather divine black coat by way of The Row. The shape is relaxed enough to throw on with just about everything but the finish quietly thrusts it into a stratospherically luxurious sphere." - Sunil

Diptyque, Feu De Bois Extra Large Candle £285 at Diptyque "What’s better than three wicks? Five, of course. You can never go wrong with a candle and If money was no object, it would come super-sized in the shape of this sturdy woody number from Diptyque." - Sunil

Bleue Burnham, Mini Hello Hold and Sapphire Rose Garden Signet Ring £1,450 at Harrods "I’ve been a fan of Bleue’s jewellery since day 1 and already own two pieces. I’ve been wanting to add to my collection and have had my eye on this one for the longest time. To me, it’s perfection." - Sunil

Cartier, Stainless Steel Tank Must Watch with Vegan Leather Strap 25.5mm £3,300 at Harrods "If money really was no object then a watch would be the first thing on my list. The Tank has been around since 1918 and if its good enough for Carey Grant and Mohammed Ali, well, then it’s good enough for me." - Sunil

Sofia's Valentine's wish list:

Laetitia Rouget, Love Box Hand-Painted Ceramic Storage Jar £180 at Selfridges "I love quirky homeware - especially pieces that elevate my storage game. This Laetitia Rouget ceramic storage jar is perfect for any Valentine's day cookies, flowers, or love letters." - Sofia Piza, Producer

Balzac Paris, Sibyl Cardigan £165 at Balzac Paris "Because who wouldn't love channelling French girl chic this V day? This ultra-soft cardi is at the top of my wish list (and fingers crossed, in my husband's shopping cart)." - Sofia

Akris, Mini Anna Hobo Bag £1,090 at Akris "I'm obsessed with this timeless hobo-style bag. It features Akris' classic trapezoid-shaped ring which is so effortlessly chic with a bright tangerine colour that will see you through any season." - Sofia

Katie's Valentine's wish list:

Kolours Jewelry, 18-karat gold diamond eternity ring £7,340 at Net-a-Porter "I have a mild obsession with jewellery. In another life, I'm a jewellery editor instead of beauty. On any given day I can be found wearing eight rings on my fingers - and these are the ones that I never take off. I add about three more when I think my outfit demands it. I've been after a modern take on an eternity ring to add to my everyday collection for a while, and this stunning yellow gold and diamond is exactly what I've been looking for. It's a classic style, but with a modern twist with diamonds across three sides of the ring. Gimme." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor