Lip reader shares what Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were saying at the Golden Globes

The 81st annual Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, from Oppenheimer sweeping the board to impeccable Golden Globes red carpet moments (Gillian Anderson's dress, FYI). But it was the seemingly normal moments between these super celebrities that really had everyone talking, from Selena Gomez's animated chat with Taylor Swift to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's PDA.

New (ish) couple Timothée and Kylie were very much putting on a united front at the prestigious event in the Beverley Hilton Hotel, with Kylie there to support Timothée who was nominated for the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Award thanks to his performance Wonka.

The pair were spotted enjoying a flirty exchange in the ad breaks, but exactly what they were saying to each other was difficult to decipher. Enter forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who has unpacked their intimate exchange for Page Six - and it was actually a very sweet moment, apparently.

According to Freeman, it went something like this - Kylie is playing with Timothée's necklace as he says to her: "You're amazing." She then compliments the actor's jewellery telling him that it's "nice" and he agrees, saying: "I love it too."

Then Kylie replied with: "I love you." To which Timothée responds: “I really care about you.” Kylie then quipped: "I don’t care about you, I really love someone else," followed by a fair amount of smooching.

Fans were quick to comment on the couple's loved-up appearance, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on their exchange.

"How could you say that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren’t in love?" asked one fan. While another wrote: "Don’t know but I like them together. They are a cute couple."

Timothée and Kylie are thought to have been dating for around a year now, with pictures of them laughing together during Paris Couture Week circulating in January 2023.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023: "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun."

The source added that while Kylie was enjoying her time with the actor, it was "nothing serious". Looks like things have ramped up a lot since then...