King Charles Could Offer a Significant Olive Branch to Prince Harry this Christmas

King Charles will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham this year with Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince Harry is reported to be building bridges with the King after years of estrangement

A Christmas reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry is unlikely, according to royal experts, but the monarch could offer his son an alternative way be involved in the festivities

The royal family has a number of popular festive traditions, from their annual morning walk to church for a Christmas Day service to their funny secret Santa gifts. Every year, the family heads to Sandringham to celebrate the holidays - but since their decision to step down as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not attended.

Over the last few months, as the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry improves, many have questioned whether the estranged Duke of Sussex would be invited to join the royal Christmas. However, as Harry's legal challenge over UK security protection continues, it appears that the Sussexes are unlikely to return for the festive period. But, according to royal experts, this year the King could offer an olive branch to his estranged son.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer has claimed that King Charles is aware of the importance bringing his family, as well as the nation, together at Christmas. He said (per The Express): "Certain aspects of the royal Christmas are a fundamental part of our lives, and have been for generations. The King’s speech, the big gathering at Sandringham and the family’s walk to church on Christmas Day all fill the news schedule, providing a sense of tradition and an important message about their values and the way they lead the nation."

However, he added that Prince Harry may not be at the royal Christmas gathering despite mending his relationship with the King, and instead may unite with his father in a more modern way. Palmer continued: "A Skype call is probably a more realistic option. It’s too soon for Harry and Meghan to attend an event like the royal Christmas when there’s so much still to sort out."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl added: "It’s a major thing because there are only two occasions in the year when the whole family gets together for any length of time – during the summer at Balmoral, and then at Christmas at Sandringham."

On the Sussexes potential involvement in a royal Christmas, she added: "The initial step of reconciliation between Harry and his father will hopefully lead to something meaningful in future, but I’m not sure everyone’s as willing to welcome Harry in from the cold just yet."