I put my Christmas tree up at the end of November. (Actually, I put two Christmas trees up. Yes, we are a two tree family - I spend 75% of December hoovering.) I just love this time of year so much that I wanted the festivities to start early.

As a beauty editor, I've actually been thinking about Christmas since July, because that's when we first clap eyes on the iconic beauty advent calendars that will be dropping for Christmas. My job puts me in the very fortunate position of seeing the industry's incredible Christmas gifts and let me tell you, this year it's all about the luxury beauty gifts.

Whilst I know that this year has been particularly tough, I want to shop smartly and efficiently and instead of spending lots of money on multiple presents I want to gift (and be given, let's be frank with one another) a high quality beautiful present that I will love for years to come.

Which is why I enlisted the help of my fellow beauty expert, Marie Claire's Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor to compile a list on the best luxury beauty gifts of 2023. We have spent time in our beauty cupboard and come up with what we think is the ultimate luxury beauty list that would put a smile on anyone's face.

The best luxury beauty gifts 2023:

1. Aromatherapy Associates Wellness Wonderland Collection

Aromatherapy Associates Wellness Wonderland Collection £225 at Harrods "I am terrible at taking care of myself - my own health and wellbeing is always so far down my priority list. As a result, at this time of year I always end up catching every illness going and am in a constant state of strung-out. Which is why self-care has become the ultimate luxury for me and I can't think of a more spoiling gift that this. It's the exact encouragement I would want to help me unwind and spend time looking after my body and mind." Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. MZ Skin LED 2.0 LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask

MZ Skin LED 2.0 LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask View at Liberty London View at NET-A-PORTER View at Cult Beauty Global "It seems to be the year of the LED face mask. Everyone I know wants one for achieving glowing skin at-home. If you're going to get one, invest in a really good one and they don't come much better than this one from MZ Skin. This is the brand's second LED face mask and it's more souped-up that the original. This is clinically proved to reduce wrinkle depth in four weeks - not a bad statistic. It also targets acne, inflammation and dullness. It's a guaranteed smile maker." Katie

3. ghd Platinum+ and Helios Limited Edition Hair Straightener and Hair Dryer

ghd Platinum+ and Helios Limited Edition Hair Straightener and Hair Dryer £418 at Lookfantastic "The ultimate hair styling duo. If you were to ask me to nominate my best hair straightener and best hairdryer, it would probably be the ghd Platinum+ Styler and Helios Hairdryer. Both frontrunners when it comes to heat technology, meaning that you can feel safe that you're hair won't end up a frazzled post-styling. I love that they come in a smart hat box - there's nothing worse than a tangled mess of cables on display." Katie

4. Verden L'Orangerie Candle & Diffuser Set

Verden L'Orangerie Candle & Diffuser Set £95 at Verden (was £115) "As soon as Christmas is over, I want to clear out my home for a fresh start in the New Year—and this candle and diffuser duo is the first thing I'm bringing out as soon as the decorations are away. D'Orangerie is a fresh, floral-citrus scent that smells like blooming orange blossom, and it's one of my all-time favourites. Plus, just look how chic they are." Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Westman Atelier Limited Edition Petite Brush Collection

Westman Atelier Limited Edition Petite Brush Collection £320 at Net-a-Porter "I genuinely believe that a brand new set of make-up brushes is one of the most happy-making gifts. There's something so satisfying about opening a new set that get's this girl excited. And I can't think of a set of brushes that I want to find under my Christmas tree this year. These festive red Westman Atelier brushes are the height of luxury. Yes please Father Christmas." Katie

6. Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait Exclusive Creation High-Intensity Lip Colour

Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait Exclusive Creation High-Intensity Lip Colour £46 at John Lewis "This creamy, high-pigment lipstick is easily one of my most recommended Christmas gifts this year. The shade Midnight Red has a subtle shimmer that makes it that extra bit special—plus, the bright, poppy red is totally universal. You can't go wrong with this one, trust me." Shannon

7. Merit Beauty The Complexion Set

Merit Beauty The Complexion Set £191 at Merit Beauty (was £212) "I don't think a make-up brand has caused quite as much excitement for a very long time like Merit Beauty. When I came back from maternity leave earlier this year, this was the brand that everyone was asking if I had tried yet. Beauty editors and make-up artists are devoted and with good reason. This excellent set of six key products is the perfect edit for gifting." Katie

8. LOEWE Perfumes customizable Gift Set

LOEWE Perfumes customizable Gift Set £530 at Loewe "I'm a Loewe girl through and through, and I have actually asked for this build-your-own gift set from my fiancé this Christmas. In my opinion, Loewe fragrance is up there with the best—and chicest. You can pick a 50ml perfume (I'm going for the sun-drenched juiciness that is Solo Ella) and a small candle (my pick is always Honeysuckle) to create the ultimate set. And it's the gift that keeps on giving, because the Loewe candle vessels make for the ultimate decorative piece long after they've burnt out." Shannon

9. Anya Hindmarch Bespoke Walton Wash Bag

Anya Hindmarch Bespoke Walton Wash Bag £395 at Anya Hindmarch "I'm embarrassed by the state of my current wash bag - I've had it for years and very rarely empty it - it just sits underneath my sink waiting for my next trip. So this year, I've decided to ask for one that I will take pride in. In my opinion Anya Hindmarch is the ultimate in luxury luggage and appears on my Christmas list every year in some capacity. This year it's this beautiful bepoke wash bag." Katie

10. Discothèque Crisco Disco Candle