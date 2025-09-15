Here’s What Was in the Luxurious 2025 Emmy Award Gift Bags

This weekend saw the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, with A-listers descending on New York from far and wide to celebrate the past year in television.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, was truly one for the ages, with Adolescence, The Studio and The Penguin all receiving major nods.

Severance led the Emmy nominations this year with 27 nods, with The Penguin (24), The Studio (23) and The White Lotus (23) following shortly behind.

And while only a few A-listers received a prestigious Emmy statuette, every nominee was given a luxurious Emmy Award gift bag to take home.

The Emmy gift bags are world famous, packed each year with luxury beauty and wellness products. And in 2025, according to HELLO! and Distinctive Assets, it pulled out all the stops, with quality offerings from DESUAR Spa and Helight Sleep, among others.

Here's what was in the 2025 Emmy gift bags...

1MD Nutrition's Vision MD supplements

ArliePop canned popcorn

Beboe gift box

Beekeeper's Naturals products

Designs for Health's Performance Peptides supplements

DESUAR Spa treatments $400 gift card

Flaus electric flosser

Flexitol Heel Balm

Gui Gui slime

PLAY-DOH Barbie

Hugimals

John Boos & Co. chopping board

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky

Junk Food Clothing goodies

Kekoa Food puree pouches

Legend's Creek Farm Triple Milled Goat Milk Soaps

lifeRegen skincare

L'Oréal Paris products

PETA x Tim Burton 'Adopt Don't Shop' Bandana

Señorita THC-infused margaritas

SKANDINAVISK candles

Tea Forté products

Helight red light therapy sleeping device

"Our goal is to enhance the Emmys experience with fabulous gifts while proudly aligning with a mission that nurtures the next generation of television talent," explained Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary, per Cosmopolitan.

Well, this is lovely.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are available to watch on CBS or Paramount+.

We will continue to update this story.