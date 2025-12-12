Timothée Chalamet Has Finally Responded to Claims Around His Secret Identity

Timothée Chalamet has been front and centre in 2025, with the 29-year-old Dune actor gearing up for the release of his and Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

However, it wasn't his acting credentials or even his relationship with Kylie Jenner that has been getting the world talking recently. But rather, his rumoured secret identity, with the internet becoming convinced that he has a famous alter ego.

The conspiracy theories centre around anonymous UK rapper, EsDeeKid, who has skyrocketed to fame in 2025. And with the rapper's identity not known, with EsDeeKid wearing a balaclava during his performances, fans believe that he is in fact Timothée Chalamet.

The reports began earlier this year, as online detectives spotted major similarities between the two figures, from their near identical eyes, to the fact that they own the same bandana.

Not to mention, Chalamet's previous confession that he used to dream about becoming a world famous rapper, performing throughout school under the rap name 'Timmy Tim'.

And with the conspiracy theory gaining traction, the internet is becoming increasingly convinced that Chalamet is pursuing his long sought-after rap career by moonlighting as EsDeeKid.

This week, Chalamet officially responded to the rumours around his secret identity, after he was asked about the claims on Heart Radio.

"Your fans have lost their mind and they are saying that you are EsDeeKid. Is that true?," Amanda Holden quizzed the Marty Supreme actor live on air, to which he responded: "I got no comment on that."

However, Chalamet then convinced fans even more that he was the man behind EsDeeKid's balaclava, adding: "Two words: All will be revealed in due time."

The footage of Chalamet's interview has unsurprisingly gone viral, with fans and followers taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

"Well that's the only confirmation I needed," posted one, while another added: "It's definitely him."

"I mean I didn't believe it was him," read a separate comment. "But that's pretty much a confirmation."

Not everyone was convinced however, with one viewer posting: "I don't believe it's him - he's just playing into it to be funny." Another follower agreed, adding: "I love that he's leaning into it anyway."

What does it all mean?

We will continue to update this story.