From Lip Balms to Little Luxuries—The Beauty Stocking Fillers Worth Waking Up For

Small but spectacular

Stocking fillers 2025
There’s nothing quite like waking up on Christmas morning to a stocking brimming with beauty treasures. From indulgent hand creams and hydrating lip balms to chic hair accessories and miniature makeup must-haves, the smallest gifts often bring the biggest joy.

This year, our beauty team has curated an edit that promises to surprise, delight, and utterly spoil—think tiny luxuries that pack serious punch. These are the little touches that make the season shine brighter: a glow-giving serum for post-party skin, a rich hand cream that feels like cashmere, a perfectly tinted balm for mistletoe moments.

Whether you’re shopping for your skincare-obsessed best friend, your effortlessly chic sister, or simply adding a few treats for yourself (no judgement here), these beauty stocking fillers go far beyond the ordinary. Equal parts practical and pampering, each one is designed to elevate the everyday and bring a touch of magic to Christmas morning.

The Best Beauty Stocking Fillers

Carolina Herrera Duo-Faced Make-Up Sponge

Diptique Paris Lapin Wax Oval

Commune Seymour Hand Cream

Slip Candy Cane Scrunchie Ornament

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mini Viral Beauty Icons

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo

Hair by Sam McKnight The Style Edit

