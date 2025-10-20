There’s nothing quite like waking up on Christmas morning to a stocking brimming with beauty treasures. From indulgent hand creams and hydrating lip balms to chic hair accessories and miniature makeup must-haves, the smallest gifts often bring the biggest joy.

This year, our beauty team has curated an edit that promises to surprise, delight, and utterly spoil—think tiny luxuries that pack serious punch. These are the little touches that make the season shine brighter: a glow-giving serum for post-party skin, a rich hand cream that feels like cashmere, a perfectly tinted balm for mistletoe moments.

Whether you’re shopping for your skincare-obsessed best friend, your effortlessly chic sister, or simply adding a few treats for yourself (no judgement here), these beauty stocking fillers go far beyond the ordinary. Equal parts practical and pampering, each one is designed to elevate the everyday and bring a touch of magic to Christmas morning.

The Best Beauty Stocking Fillers

Carolina Herrera Duo-Faced Make-Up Sponge

Carolina Herrera Carolina Herrera Duo-Faced Make-Up Sponge £21 at Harrods "Is this the bougiest make-up sponge you’ve ever seen? Maybe, but isn’t that sometimes what Christmas is all about? Gifting others things that they might not ever buy themselves. Whether it’s a skin tint, high coverage foundation or a concealer, this chic make-up application tool helps to blend and buff the formula seamlessly." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Diptique Paris Lapin Wax Oval

Diptyque Paris Sapin Wax Oval Air Freshener £60 at Harrods "Tuck this elegant scented disc into a drawer, slip it between freshly pressed linens or hang it in your coat cupboard to let its fragrance gently infuse the space, evoking the crisp freshness of a winter forest. Subtle yet lingering, it’s the kind of scent that instantly transforms your home." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Commune Seymour Hand Cream

Commune.cc Seymour 75ml Hand Cream £35 at Commune "Commune is one of the most luxurious body care brands out there—and its fully recyclable packaging is so good, it deserves to be displayed. This hand cream duo is a great way to get acquainted with their planet-friendly ethos and hard-working formulas, which are always barrier-driven. It's a must-have amongst beauty editors, for a reason." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Slip Candy Cane Scrunchie Ornament

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament - Candy Cane £29 at Look Fantastic "Crafted from the highest-grade long-fibre mulberry silk, Slip’s hair scrunchies have earned cult status for being gentler on hair than traditional ties, helping to minimise breakage, damage and tangles. This festive ornament makes the perfect stocking filler, or a charming addition to the tree itself, complete with its velvet bow and handle." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mini Viral Beauty Icons

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mini Viral Beauty Icons Gift Set £45 at Sephora "Each of these viral Charlotte Tilbury icons would make a worthy gift on its own, but bringing all four together in one festive box is nothing short of genius. Inside, you’ll find the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm, a travel-size Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, a mini Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick and a mini Pillow Talk Lip Cheat. Every product is a crowd-pleaser—and every recipient is bound to be delighted." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £19.99 at Amazon "No one could be disappointed to find this in their stocking. If they’re already a fan of this multi-tasking hair hero, then they’ll be glad of the topup. If they’re new to it, they’re going to be so pleased to discover a styling product that nourishes, defines and gives great hair day, every day." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo

Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo £25 at Glossier "I always have at least one Balm Dotcoms on me at any given time, and you bet I’ll be swiping their exclusive holiday release for myself. The Sugar+ Spice Duo set comes in two new flavours: Peppermint Bark and Ginger Snap—just perfect for the holiday season (and delicious sounding to boot)." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Hair by Sam McKnight The Style Edit

Hair by Sam McKnight The Style Edit Gift Set £40 at Selfridges "I rarely leave the house without a few spritzes of Sam McKnight’s Cool Girl Hair Spray. It has an almost magical ability to add volume and texture without a trace of residue—and the scent is nothing short of an olfactory masterpiece. This trio of minis makes the perfect introduction to the brand, featuring my personal favourite alongside Happy Endings, a nourishing anti-frizz balm, and Modern Hairspray, a versatile styling mist that also delivers heat protection. Together, they encapsulate everything Sir Sam McKnight is known for: effortless hair with editorial polish." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director