Golden Globes Red Carpet 2020: see all the stylish pictures

See every look and who wore what on the Golden Globes red carpet 2019

Red carpet season has officially started folks. Yes, get ready to see everyone bring their A-game for truly show stopping display of fashion finery. The 2020 Golden Globes red carpet has certainly kicked things off in a suitably stylish manner.

Celebrities descended on the Beverly Hilton in LA for this years star-studded awards ceremony which was presented by Ricky Gervais.

All our favourite 2020 Golden Globes red carpet moments

Now, onto the good stuff. From Helen Mirren’s $4m diamonds to Michelle William‘s peach gown, it’s safe to say this year’s red carpet was anything by boring. Our favourites of the evening had to be J Lo, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Saoirse Ronan.

Golden Globes red carpet trends

When it comes to trends, this year saw several take centre stage. Let’s hear it for the reds. Nicole Kidman nodded to her iconic 2007 Oscars Balenciaga dress with a show stopping gown by Versace whilst Scarlett Johanson’s plunging red gown was just stunning. Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman went for scarlet shades too.

Statement details seemed to be the colour du jour with J Lo wearing a complicated Versace bow dress which took Twitter by storm, whilst Sienna Miller and Taylor Swift’s cut-out dresses were equally show-stopping.

From head to toe looks to statement embellishments, we saw metallics interpreted in several ways this year. Saoirse Ronan wore a glittering dress, whilst Kerry Washington’s topless Altuzarra dress featured a stunning knotted jewel detail.

In the monochrome corner, Rachel Weisz, Jennifer Anison and Margot Robbie all looked timeless and super chic.