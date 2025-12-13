King Charles Has Given a Major Update on His Health Amid His Cancer Treatment

King Charles has shared the positive news that his schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in 2026, during his video message for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

The 77-year-old credited the good news to "early diagnosis" and "effective intervention."

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.

King Charles has given a major update on his health amid his ongoing cancer treatment at 2025’s Stand Up To Cancer TV special this weekend.

The 77-year-old was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. And in an unprecedented move, His Majesty chose “to share his diagnosis in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Now, almost two years later, the monarch has shared that he is able to reduce his treatment, crediting “effective intervention” for his positive progress in a rare video message, broadcast on Channel 4.

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” King Charles announced in the video broadcast from Clarence House, as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer. “Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he continued.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

Stand Up To Cancer sees Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 join forces to drive progress in life-saving cancer research.

For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit https://standuptocancer.org.