King Charles Has Given a Major Update on His Health Amid His Cancer Treatment
- King Charles has shared the positive news that his schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in 2026, during his video message for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.
- The 77-year-old credited the good news to "early diagnosis" and "effective intervention."
- King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.
King Charles has given a major update on his health amid his ongoing cancer treatment at 2025’s Stand Up To Cancer TV special this weekend.
The 77-year-old was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. And in an unprecedented move, His Majesty chose “to share his diagnosis in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Now, almost two years later, the monarch has shared that he is able to reduce his treatment, crediting “effective intervention” for his positive progress in a rare video message, broadcast on Channel 4.
“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” King Charles announced in the video broadcast from Clarence House, as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer. “Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he continued.
“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."
Stand Up To Cancer sees Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 join forces to drive progress in life-saving cancer research.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit https://standuptocancer.org.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.