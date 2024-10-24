Luxury scent gifting is risky—I highly recommend one of these fragrance advent calendars instead

I'm the first to admit I'm not somebody who typically raves about beauty advent calendars. I get the appeal (loads of beauty products for a fraction of the cost, the aspect of discovery etc.), but over the years I can't help feeling as though beauty advent calendars have lost their way a bit. The truth is, as much as I adore mini beauty products (they are impossibly cute and prove very good for travelling), I think the product selection has become slightly, well, lazy. In my opinion, there are only a handful of luxury beauty advent calendars I'd actually recommend buying. When it comes to fragrance advent calendars, however, I feel differently.

In fact, I think perfume advent calendars are one of the best ideas the beauty industry has come up with since double cleansing. And no, it's not just because I'm a beauty editor with a penchant for scent. You see, shopping for the best perfumes for yourself is incredibly difficult, let alone trying to buy for somebody else as a gift. There is simply so much choice, and finding the best match can feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Plus, there are so many amazing niche perfumes out there, they can often get overlooked. And it's not just perfume that is hard to shop for—it's everything fragranced. From bath and body products to candles and diffusers, anything scented is always going to be a personal choice. And that, my friends, is why fragrance advent calendars are so great. Not only do they contain a number of different perfumes to discover, but also lotions, candles and body washes.

So, instead of spending £200+ on a luxury perfume and potentially getting it wrong, why not treat yourself the gift of scent discovery this season? Here are the 9 fragrance advent calendars that come approved by a fragrance-specialist beauty editor (me)—you're welcome.

1. Space NK 12 Days Of Fragrance Advent Calendar

Space NK 12 Days Of Fragrance Advent Calendar Today's Best Deals £150 at Space NK

What to know: This 12-day advent calendar is, in my opinion, the best out there for those who want to try some of the most iconic scents around. It contains 18 different products and has a total worth of a whopping £560. It doesn't take great maths skills to work out that it is exceptionally good value for money, containing two full-size 50ml perfumes, a full-size cult body mist and plenty of handy, bag-friendly options, too. If you're into cool-girl, trending perfumes, this one is for you.

Why I love it: It is exceptional value for money. The two full-sizes alone retail for a total of £157, which is more than this whole calendar costs. The edit of brands in this selection is absolutely elite—Phlur, Vyrao, Diptyque, Glossier, Dedcool, Malin + Goetz, Byredo, D.S. & Durga, Floral Street, Juliette Has A Gun, Boy Smells and Maison Margiela Replica. These brands are the reason Space NK will always be the home of cool beauty, and they've plonked the best of the best in one place. Beyond that, the actual scents themselves are all really wearable and will be, in my opinion, universally liked.

My hero products: There isn't a single dud product, and I mean it. The Space NK Shimmering Spice candle is a particular standout. It becomes almost impossible to get hold of every Christmas due to high demand for its sweet, spicy, festive aroma. The full-size 50ml bottle of Dedcool's Xtra Milk, however, has absolutely floored me. It is, probably, one of the buzziest, most loved perfumes of the year, thanks to its creamy, skin-like, comforting finish. I just can't deal—every single product in here is a hero.

2. Diptyque 25 Scented Treasures Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque 25 Scented Treasures Advent Calendar Today's Best Deals £390 at Diptyque

What to know: Containing 25 drawers, Diptyque's 2024 advent calendar is every bit as good as usual. Inside, you'll find one full-size 70g candle, 10 travel-size 35g candles including main collection classics and limited-edition festive scents, seven 10ml perfumes, one solid perfume, a 10ml room spray, a scented hard soap, a 10ml hand and body gel, a 10ml hand and body lotion, a 10ml exfoliating hand wash and, finally, a set of truly beautiful Christmas decorations. It is the very definition of luxury.

Why I love it: Diptyque is, in my opinion, the best fragrance brand on earth. Everything from its candles to its perfumes are considered the best of the best. While most of the products in this advent calendar are mini, I can guarantee you will use every single one to the last drop. You truly don't have to fear about any wastage with this one. Plus, the box itself is gorgeous and can be used for years to come.

My hero products: Obviously, the full-sized Sapin candle is the star of the show. Diptyque's annual limited-edition Sapin scent smells like the most luxurious Christmas tree you've ever walked past, and its aroma fills the whole room. Beyond that, I'm also quite obsessed with the solid Orphéon parfum inclusion. I simply adore Diptyque's solid perfumes—they are perfect for throwing in your handbag for midday top-ups—and Orphéon's rich, powdered, luxurious aroma is my favourite scent in the world.

3. Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2024

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2024 Today's Best Deals £360 at Lookfantastic

What to know: 25 Jo Malone London products all in one place? Don't mind if I do. Inside, you'll find one full-size 30ml cologne, 12 travel-sized 9ml colognes, three mini candles from the main collection, two larger travel candles (one in a limited-edition festive scent and one from the main collection), one 50ml hand and body lotion, two 50ml hand and body washes, one solid soap, two 50ml body crèmes and one 30ml hand cream.

Why I love it: I mean, it's Jo Malone London—it sort of speaks for itself, doesn't it? Beyond that, I love that this advent calendar features mainly candles and colognes, the things that people love the brand for best. You're not left feeling short changed with loads of bath and body products that last just one or two washes, instead you get a plethora of fragrance options. It's also worth me saying here that I adore Jo Malone London's travel-size colognes. The bottles are really well thought-out, feel substantial and never leave you scared that the bottle might get crushed and shatter. They really do just feel like mini versions of the real, full-sized deal.

My hero products: The full-size 30ml bottle of Orange Bitters cologne and travel candle are particularly standout—Orange Bitters has a sweet yet spicy citrus bite that, despite being a limited-edition holiday offering, works all winter long and smells just as good on skin as it does in the home. I also adore that the brand has included a travel-size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle—my love for that fresh, salty aroma knows no bounds.

4. Penhaligon's Baker’s Box Of Delights Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Penhaligon's)

Penhaligon's Baker’s Box Of Delights Advent Calendar Today's Best Deals £425 at Selfridges

What to know: This advent calendar is large in size and acts as one rather chic festive ornament. Inside, you'll find 24 of Penhaligon's bestselling products across perfume, bath, body and home fragrance with some of the brand’s most coveted aromas, including Halfeti, Luna and Empressa. There is one full-size 35ml perfume, nine 10ml fragrances, four 5ml fragrances in beautiful mini bottles, four 35g candles, one 30ml body lotion, two 30ml body washes, one hard soap, one 10ml hand cream and one adorable gingerbread man Christmas charm.

Why I love it: I let out an audible squeal when this arrived in this office. It is, hands down, the most cute, festive and joy-inducing advent calendar I have ever laid eyes upon. It is the best of British perfumery all wrapped up in one very festive bundle. While I absolutely adore everything that Penhaligon's does, the thing I really love about this advent calendar is the thought and detail that has gone into the packaging for its minis—every product feels as luxe as you would hope.

My hero products: I am a total sucker for Penhaligon's candles and having four substantial minis in this box really pleases me. I also adore that the brand has leaned into the popularity of the deep, soapy, woodiness of Halfeti, providing two different perfume sizes within the Halfeti line (one is the classic, one is Halfeti Leather), as well as hand and body products. The biggest shoutout, however, goes to the 30ml Luna Eau de Toilette—a lightweight, water-fresh, sense-clearing, soft floral that brings total peace of mind.

5. Molton Brown Beauty Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Molton Brown)

Molton Brown Beauty Advent Calendar Today's Best Deals £225 at John Lewis

What to know: To me, nothing says Christmas quite like Molton Brown, and this advent calendar contains 24 little luxuries from the brand. Inside you will find three 75ml baubles filled with body wash, a fragrance travel case along with six individual refills in different iconic scents, a lip balm, two 100ml shower gels, one 45ml bath oil, two 40ml hand creams, a 100ml shampoo and matching conditioner, a 100ml hand wash, a 30ml face wash, two 100ml body lotions, a 100ml hydrator and a mini scented candle.

Why I love it: Alongside being a fragrance buff, I am also a bath and body girl. My love for fragrance doesn't just end at perfume but permeates through all of my beauty product choices. Therefore, this bath-and-body-heavy advent calendar is absolutely for me.

My hero products: The festive baubles filled with body wash are favourites of mine year after year—nothing fills me with more joy that a Molton Brown shower gel. The scents are luxurious, the lather is unctuous and the Christmassy little bottles are a total delight.

6. Acqua di Parma The Holiday Advent Calendar 2024

(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

Acqua di Parma The Holiday Advent Calendar 2024 Today's Best Deals £460 at Selfridges

What to know: This year's festive collection from Acqua di Parma is a total treat, with beautiful designs by architect and designer, India Mahdavi—and the advent calendar is the star of the show. Containing 25 products, there isn't a single item in this edit that I won't use the minute I open its door. Inside you will find one 12ml bottle of the iconic Colonia, 11 vials of a variety of bestselling 12ml fragrances, two 40ml shower gels, two 40ml body lotions, a 30ml hand cream, two 15ml body creams, two solid soaps, two festive travel-sized candles, one mini candle and a truly beautiful decorative bauble.

Why I love it: Truthfully, I've never met a single Acqua di Parma product I didn't like, and in my opinion, it is a brand that sits at the top of the luxury pyramid. Something about applying an Acqua di Parma product or lighting a candle (which, by the way, are some of the very best around) just oozes pure extravagance.

My hero products: The travel-size Bosco and Panettone candles are the most beautiful festive scents on offer this season, in my opinion. They are sweet and cosy, as all good holiday fragrance should be, but they also possess that iconic Acqua di Parma freshness that keeps things feeling light on the nose. Beyond that, some of my most worn perfumes ever come courtesy of Acqua di Parma, and having them all in vial format for my handbag is a total dream.

7. Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2024

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2024 Today's Best Deals £375 at Jo Loves

What to know: First of all, this advent calendar is so cute. I smile every time I look at it. It is designed to look like a ski chalet and contains 24 Jo Loves products, along with a £118 'Apres Ski Pass', which is actually a voucher to redeem against your next perfume purchase—pretty great, huh? Inside you will find four 10ml bestselling Jo Loves fragrances, four of the iconic fragrance paintbrushes, a 15ml room spray, three 75ml shower gels, three 75ml body lotions, one hand sanitiser/lotion, one hand cream, one 14ml hair mist, four votive candles and, finally, your £118 Jo Loves Gift Voucher.

Why I love it: I mean, for starters, just look at it—it's adorable. I also absolutely love everything Jo Malone CBE touches, every Jo Loves product in this advent calendar is a total keeper. The icing on the cake, however, is the £118 gift voucher. I love advent calendars that contain gift vouchers or treatment vouchers—in this case, it's the equivalent of including a full 100ml size of a Jo Loves perfume, only you get to choose the scent.

My hero products: Obviously, the gift voucher. However, my main obsessions are the festive-scented, limited-edition candles. Salted Caramel is every bit as delicious as you'd expect, Plum Pudding is sweet, sugared and beautifully deep and Mulled Wine is a spicy, warming delight.

8. L'Artisan Parfumeur Advent Calendar

(Image credit: L'Artisan Parfumeur)

L'Artisan Parfumeur Advent Calendar Today's Best Deals £390 at L'Artisan Parfumeur

What to know: You might not be majorly familiar with L'Artisan Parfumeur, but you should be—it is a fragrance house responsible for creating some of the most impressive scents around. The calendar houses 24 products from the brand, including 10 vials of fragrance, three miniature 5ml bottles, a leather pouch, two hard soaps, shower gels, body lotions, a ceramic festive decoration and, finally, a full-sized 50ml bottle of perfume.

Why I love it: I love fragrance brands that put their love of fragrance first—and L'Artisan Parfumeur has always done just that. The scents are beautifully blended and, above all, are incredibly wearable, which makes this advent calendar a surefire hit. Truly, it doesn't matter what your perfume preferences are, you're sure to love everything.

My hero products: Histoire D'Oranger is up there with my favourite scents ever, and it's the hero 50ml scent. It is the most delicate orange blossom fragrance you have ever encountered—petal-y, clean-smelling, slightly sweet and, mostly, just exceptionally elegant. I first discovered it by asking a colleague what she was wearing, and since buying a bottle for myself, I have had several people ask me the same.

9. Susanne Kaufmann 2024 Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Susanne Kaufmann)

Susanne Kaufmann 2024 Advent Calendar Today's Best Deals £335 at Susanne Kaufmann

What to know: Consider this advent calendar your ultimate self care experience. Does it house any perfumes? No. But every single product in this collection aims to calm your senses in the same way fragrance does, and some great smelling products help out along the way. Behind the doors you'll find eight full-sized products (including face serums, masks, lip balm and hand care) and 17 deluxe miniatures of some of the best skincare and body care products you will ever have the joy of using.

Why I love it: Am I cheating a bit with this one? Sort of yes, but mostly no. I understand that a huge proportion of this advent calendar is made up of skincare products, but you need to understand the relationship I have with Susanne Kaufmann bath and body products. To find products that actually work while also smelling spa-like isn't all that easy. Nothing in this world makes me feel more relaxed that running myself a bath with an SK soak and letting that nature-inspired aroma fill the room. Top it all off with slathering yourself in what I consider to not just be the best smelling but also the most effective body creams ever made and you're onto a total winner. Susanne Kaufmann is probably my favourite beauty brand in existence and its ability to blend great scents into its products is just the cherry on top.

My hero products: Yes, the full-size Eye Rescue is one of my favourite eye serums ever made (it works a treat on puffiness and dark circles), but this round-up is all about fragrance, so my special mentions go out to the 30ml Bath For The Senses and 50g St John's Wort Bath powder—two of my most cherished bath soaks ever. Bath For The Senses smells like an Alpine walk, complete with a floating mini hand-cut sprig from the home village of the brand, Bezau, while St John's Wort is a soothing, milky, calming delight.

