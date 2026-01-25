Worried About How the Gym Is Impacting Your Skin? A Dermatologist Breaks Down the Routine to Try

If you're anything like me, you've set yourself some new year health goals that you're determined to stick with. However, although my gym routine for 2026 has gone to plan thus far, there has been one huge curveball I wasn't expecting: many more breakouts. Whilst this could be due to several factors, the one glaring question I have been desperate to answer is how the gym could change my skin, and how best to care for it pre and post-workout.

So, I sought the expertise of consultant dermatologist, Dr Magnus Lynch. As someone with acne-prone skin, I have curated a pretty exhaustive indulgent skincare routine consisting of LED face masks, beginner-friendly retinol, and thick night creams that won't cause blemishes or irritation. However, when it comes to the role that sweat and exercise play in my routine, I've remained pretty clueless.

The good news is, it's not all bad. In fact, exercise can boost radiance and overall skin health. But the key to reaping the benefits lies in taking proper care of your face and body before and after any strenuous activity. As well as asking Dr Lynch a series of key questions, I've rounded up my favourite skincare buys that can be trusted to nourish gym skin.

How can exercise impact your skin?

"Exercise improves circulation and can improve skin health, giving a glow," explains Dr Lynch. "It can also reduce stress hormones like cortisol, which can thin the skin and reduce collagen production."

However, it isn't all good news. "Risks of exercise include breakouts of acne, particularly in association with pressure, e.g. from tight compression clothing or a gym bench," he says. "Other issues include folliculitis or worsening of conditions such as rosacea. There is also a risk of fungal infections in the gym environment."

Although these risks are low, it never hurts to err on the side of caution with your skincare.

How should I prepare my skin before going to the gym?

"I advise patients to avoid makeup or active ingredients; a light sunscreen or moisturiser is fine," says Dr Lynch. "Sunscreen is particularly important if you are exercising outdoors."

As well as skincare, it pays to consider the clothes you're wearing—particularly if you want to avoid blemishes on your back or other parts of the body. "To reduce the risk of folliculitis or acne, make sure that you wear breathable, loose clothing. Cotton is often friendlier to the skin than artificial fabrics," explains Dr Lynch. Plus, "avoid using heavy oils or thick moisturisers as these can block follicles."

What skincare should I use after going to the gym?

"You should avoid active ingredients immediately after going to the gym as your skin may be more sensitive," says Dr Lynch. This is a crucial piece of advice for me, as I have often been tempted to go straight in with a liquid exfoliant after exercising.

"It is fine to use a gentle cleanser, for example, in the shower," he explains. "If your skin is dry, then you can use a light moisturiser. I generally recommend that patients shower promptly to remove sweat from the skin and reduce the risk of folliculitis or fungal infections.

"It is also important to change out of sweaty clothes promptly. When washing, make sure to dry thoroughly, particularly in the skin folds and between the toes, as these areas are prone to fungal growth."

Shop my gym skincare essentials

Following Dr Lynch's advice, I've curated a routine of gentle cleansers for face and body, lightweight moisturisers, SPF, and added some nighttime products to keep breakouts at bay.