I’m a 41-Year-Old Beauty Editor, But People Often Assume I’m 25—Here’s What I Swear By

I’m 41, but I look 25. I’ve discovered that’s the consensus of nearly everyone I meet. Rather annoyingly, it’s become a habit of mine to casually drop my age into conversation with new people just so I can see their amazed reactions.

Regardless of whether we admit it or not, it’s pretty much a universal desire amongst all of us to look as youthful as we can. The beauty industry wouldn’t be the big business it is if it weren’t. Despite this, something about glorifying not looking my age leaves me slightly uncomfortable.

So, I want to begin by clarifying—this isn’t an ‘anti-ageing’ article, it’s an article sharing the skincare secrets behind how I have helped my skin retain many of the health features most often associated with young skin—aka plumpness, firmness, smoothness, and glow.

It’s important, however, to remember that whether my skin shows signs of ageing or not isn’t just down to what I’ve done or not done to my face. There are so many other factors at play when it comes to skin ageing, as Dr Ben Taylor-Davies, Aesthetics Doctor and Clinical Director of The Stockbridge Clinic, explains: “It’s influenced by several key factors including genetics, hormonal changes, UV exposure and other lifestyle factors such as stress, smoking and health habits. Loss of collagen is one of the key changes we see—this is caused by intrinsic factors such as hormones, and extrinsic factors such as UV (sun) exposure over a person’s lifetime.”

I have always taken a 360-degree approach to skin health, which has contributed to my skin's youthful appearance. Since I was a child, I’ve kept out of the sun and been religious with SPF application. I’ve never smoked or drunk much alcohol, and I’ve rarely been a city centre commuter exposed to high levels of environmental pollution.

On the other hand, I have been through premature menopause, and I am permanently stressed from an anxiety disorder. Dr Taylor Davies stresses the importance of having healthy lifestyle habits – “prioritising sleep, minimising stress and avoiding smoking play a huge role in ageing well. Good skincare is also key and this doesn’t need to be complicated. Also, certain in-clinic treatments (such as Ultherapy Prime and laser treatments) are non-invasive and can give excellent results for those wanting to explore this avenue.”

Probably most importantly, what I’ve had since around the age of 16, is a daily skincare routine and a daily addiction to sheet masks. When I say that I dedicate around two hours per day to my skincare routines, I’m not exaggerating. It’s a luxury not many people have, but as a freelance beauty editor, I get to justify it as being part of my job.

But as Dr Taylor-Davies said, yours doesn’t need to be as complicated as mine. "A daily broad- spectrum sunscreen, a vitamin C in the morning, and a retinol or retinoid at night is the foundation to skin health as we age," he says. "We’re also seeing lots of promising science around topical peptides too. Effective skincare can be started as soon as the late teens and early twenties. If you’re young, then you don’t need more than a good daily sunscreen and vitamin C serum. In the late 20s and early 30s I recommend introducing a retinoid.”

I’ve also had a select few in-clinic treatments that I feel work for me, though I haven’t ventured near injectables yet.

ANTI-AGEING TREATMENTS I RECOMMEND IN 2026

Red Light Therapy

I swear by daily red light LED and near-infrared light therapy, particularly when it comes to boosting glow and increasing collagen and elastin production – those building blocks of the skin that keep it firm, plump and bouncy. I do this every day at home in the form of my FAQ 202 mask, and I also have higher-strength, in-clinic light therapy when time permits.

Foreo FAQ™ 202 Red LED Light Therapy Mask £719 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Pros It’s ultra-lightweight and can be worn as you move around the house.

It has 600 LED light points, which spreads the light evenly across your face.

It also has 6 other colours of LED light to target different skin concerns. Cons It’s one of the most expensive masks on the market

Microcurrent Therapy

I also use a daily microcurrent device at home, which stimulates facial muscles via small electrical currents, to essentially give them a workout. This helps to tighten and lift the skin, defining facial contours and stopping sagging.

ZIIP BEAUTY Ziip Halo 2.0 £379.99 at ZIIP Beauty UK Pros A small portable device that’s easy to travel with.

Comes with an app for guided facials.

It also tackles uneven texture and pigmentation, and boosts glow too. Cons It’s an expensive device to purchase.

Ultherapy Prime

Come With Me To Get Ultherapy Prime A photo posted by on

In terms of in-clinic treatments, I’ve never had any injectables and have only found one that delivers on younger-looking skin. There are downsides: it’s quite painful to get and rather expensive, so it’s important to go to a clinic you know and trust. I get mine done at The Stockbridge Clinic in Edinburgh, and the results from one single treatment last for years.

Dr Ben Taylor-Davies, Clinical Director at The Stockbridge Clinic, explains that “Ultherapy Prime is a non-invasive treatment that uses targeted ultrasound energy to precisely stimulate the production of new collagen and elastin in the deep structural layers of the face."

This leads to tighter, more lifted skin, so it’s fantastic for anyone bothered by drooping of the skin around the jawline, neck or brow—key areas people often report seeing ageing changes. It can even be used for the body and results are seen after only a single treatment, making it perfect for anyone looking for a non-invasive way to age on their own terms.

I find the results of this treatment phenomenal, and I get it on my lower cheeks, jaw and neck. I see an improvement in tightness and lift after just a few months, and the results usually last a couple of years.

ANTI-AGEING SKINCARE PRODUCTS I RECOMMEND IN 2026

Skinceuticals P-TIOX Neuro-Peptide Serum £135 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Pros Powered by an Advanced Peptide Complex that targets 9 types of expression lines to reduce them and smooth the skin.

It also contains gently exfoliating PHAs, and texture refining Niacinamide.

Hydrates the skin and gives a glass-skin finish. Cons It’s a pricey serum, and it can be easy to be too generous with the application. IRÄYE Skincare IRÄYE Deeptox Radiance Firming Serum £110 at John Lewis Pros Packed with hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients like Vitamin C, Bio-Retinol and Niacinamide.

Its unique The Lymphactive™ Complex really works to drain excess water from the skin for more defined facial contours and less puffiness. Cons It is at a higher price point. L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum £31.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Pros It feels amazing on the skin and instantly plumps it with hydration, diminishing fine lines and wrinkles.

Contains 3 different types of Hyaluronic Acid to penetrate all skin layers.

Affordable Cons Does have a slightly tacky finish, which I personally love, but many don’t. Laneige Laneige Water Bank Aqua Facial Hydrating Serum for Glow £33 at Sephora UK Pros Has a unique triple blend of acids to gently exfoliate and refine the skin.

Gives skin a powerful boost of moisture, and inflammation-reducing PDRN.

Contributes to a glass-skin look. Cons The push-down dropper applicator is unnecessarily complicated. Skinsculpt Skincare Illuminera £74 at skinsculptskincare.com Pros Anti-glycation product that tackles the effects of sugar on the skin.

Anti-cortisol product that tackles the effect of stress on the skin.

A trio of actives (peptides and Bakuchiol) to reduce lines, boost collagen production and improve elasticity. Cons The glowy finish won’t be for everyone.

NATURIUM Vitamin C Complex Serum £22 at Boots.com Pros Helps to stimulate collagen production.

Very affordable

Contains highly stabiised forms of Vitamin C – l-ascorbic acid complex and sodium ascorbyl phosphate.

Hydrates the skin well. Cons You need to remember to shake it well before use. Beauty Pie Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum £82 at Beauty Pie Pros A triple complex of Retinoid, Retinal and Bio-Bakuchiol for powerful anti-ageing results.

Powerful line-reducing results after just 4 weeks.

Also contains skin texture refining Lactic Acid. Cons Not one for sensitive skin as is intense.