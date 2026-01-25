The Dermatologist-Backed Methods for Restoring Cracked Skin On Your Hands

Winter can be the skin's ultimate nemesis, and for extremities like the hands that we often forget, dryness, dehydration and discomfort are all common around this time of year. "Hands face a perfect storm of cold outdoor temperatures, central heating indoors, and frequent hand washing - all of which disrupt the skin barrier," explains Dr Aiza Jamil, Dermatologist at SK:N Clinics. "The skin on the hands is naturally thinner and contains fewer oil glands than the face, so it loses moisture more quickly and becomes prone to dryness, cracking, and irritation during winter months."

So what really helps with preventing this, and treating it when it does occur? I spoke to three dermatologists to discover their top tips on exactly how to treat cracked skin on your hands (from lifestyle changes to product recommendations); these six tips may just resolve the problem, leading to softer, stronger hands with zero 'cracking' in sight.

1. Change the way you wash your hands

It may sound basic, but remember that sometimes the simplest advice is often the most crucial. Many of us may have become so accustomed to washing hands in ultra-hot water and reaching for the hand sanitiser constantly (thanks, Covid). But these are two things that can actively dry out already-sore hands.

"Use lukewarm water instead of hot, and avoid fragranced soaps," advises Dr Sidra Khan, Consultant Dermatologist. It also matters what you use to wash your hands with. We all love a fancy hand soap, but let's be real: they're often not the best for healthy hands. "Switch to gentler cleansers without surfactants like sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) and use creamy emollient cleansers instead," says Dr Stefanie Williams, Dermatologist and Medical Director of EUDELO.

Nursem's hand wash was designed specifically with nurses and doctors in mind who wash their hands more than most and often experience extreme dryness. DoubleBase's cleanser is made specifically for ultra-sensitive hands, even those who suffer from eczema or psoriasis.

2. Take protective measures

Something I'm personally terrible at doing is remembering to wear washing up gloves when I wash dishes or even my makeup brushes. But Dr Williams explains that doing so is absolutely crucial if you're suffering from ultra-dehydrated and cracked hands. Dr Jamil also adds that reaching for warm gloves while outside when it's cold can really help. Consider protective gloves for outdoors activities too, such as gardening.

3. Be consistent with the right kind of hand creams

"The most crucial intervention is prevention with consistent application of emollients containing humectants like hyaluronic acid to hold moisture, combined with occlusives such as ceramides to seal moisture in and help maintain a healthy barrier," notes Dr Williams. Other ingredients to look out for are urea and glycerin.

Avoid anything heavily fragranced and opt for scientifically-backed/pharmacy brands that may not look sexy, but tend to be the most dermatologist-approved in general. Avene, La Roche-Posay, Kiehl's and Dr Jart have great options. Use as needed, and especially after washing hands to restore moisture stripped from doing so.

4. Invest in an overnight treatment

If you're finding your regular hand cream isn't cutting it, it might be time to also invest in an overnight treatment to work even harder as you sleep (during which time, skin repairs most effectively). Dr Jamil recommends a "thicker ointment-style product overnight to lock in moisture." Margaret Dabbs' offering comes highly reviewed and is packed full of Buriti Oil, Turmeric, White-Water Lily, and Calendula to soothe and soften.

5. Try in-clinic procedures for longer term care

As with most beauty qualms these days, there are in-clinic aesthetic procedures which can help out if at-home solutions aren't working – and these can often promote healthier hands in the long-term as well as now. "There are certain in-clinic treatments that can help hold moisture in the skin of the backs of the hands. For example, hyaluronic acid skin booster injections and polynucleotide-containing skin booster injections. Ask you cosmetic doctor for options," says Dr Williams.

6. If all else fails, visit a derm

If nothing else has really worked and you're at your wits end, it's time to visit a dermatologist, who specialises in skin issues on both the face and all over the body. You can visit your GP for NHS referral, or go directly to a private expert.

A derm will help you to identify your key triggers, and prescribe a treatment plan based on your individual symptoms. "Sometimes apparent dryness is actually an inflammatory skin condition requiring prescription treatments," explains Dr Williams.

Dry, cracked hands can be painful and uncomfortable, so it's always best to get things checked out and seek expert advice.