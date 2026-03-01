I Drank Bone Broth Every Day for a Month, Here’s How It Impacted My Skin

In recent years, skincare has gone 360. The focus isn't solely on topical solutions but on a holistic approach, encompassing everything from injectables and regenerative medicine to what we consume (and supplement with) daily.

I have the product part down, but have never really considered how my diet impacts my skin, beyond some leafy greens and staying hydrated. Now more than ever, though, there's a keen focus on imbibing our skincare. People are supplementing with collagen powders and pills in earnest, even though the results tend to vary by person, and small clinical trials have only shown modest gains to date.

However, many parts of South and East Asia have long consumed collagen-rich foods, including bone broth, marrow, as well as the skin and cartilage of poultry. It is known that their skin appears to age more slowly and look firmer thanks to naturally higher collagen levels, which are, in part, supplemented by what they eat, as well as genetics. Anecdotally, parts of my extended family who have followed such diets have had incredible skin long into old age, with markedly fewer wrinkles than their peers.

I decided to put this to the test in a small, controlled experiment: drinking one cup of bone broth every day, for a month. First, though, I needed to find the right product for me, as I didn't have the time to make my own.

Selecting the right bone broth

After some research, I settled on Borough Broth, a certified B-Corp company. Their range is extensive, including chicken, beef, lamb, duck, fish, and vegetable broths, as well as meal-friendly options like Chicken Pho Broth and Tonkotsu Ramen Broth. The real clincher, though, was how clean the ingredients are: out of all the broths I’d looked into, these were the only ones with at least 40 per cent bones, organic vegetables, herbs and a touch of seasoning.

Crucially, they actually taste good. I was sceptical, even after seeing that they’d won 12 Great Taste Awards, but I happily drank them daily, warmed in a mug, and also incorporated into soups and stews.

Skin expert and ALTA MediSpa founder Anastasia Koles emphasises that preparation is key when it comes to selecting the right bone broth. "Ideally, it should be made from high-quality bones and simmered long enough to extract collagen and minerals, typically 12 hours or more," she says. "A broth that sets into a gel when cooled indicates a higher gelatin content. Shoppers should also be mindful of sodium levels and avoid products padded out with flavour enhancers rather than protein.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How does drinking bone broth impact the skin?

As Koles explains, the re-emergence of bone broth is representative of a growing interest in functional beauty, that is, products and practices that support the skin biologically. "Bone broth has re-entered the conversation because it’s rich in protein and collagen-derived amino acids," she explains. "As collagen production declines naturally with age, there’s understandable interest in nutritional strategies that may help support skin structure.”

Bone broth specifically contains collagen, which breaks down into amino acids such as glycine and proline during digestion. These are required for collagen synthesis in the body. "While that doesn’t mean you’re directly ‘replacing’ wrinkles, you are providing the raw materials the skin needs for repair and maintenance," Koles adds.

So, how does it work? After digestion, the collagen peptides within may stimulate fibroblasts, which are the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin in the skin. "Some research on collagen supplementation suggests improvements in skin elasticity and hydration over time. Bone broth isn’t as standardised as powdered collagen, but it can still contribute to overall protein intake, which is crucial for maintaining skin integrity.”

How much bone broth do you need to drink to see a difference?

Studies on collagen peptides typically use doses of 5–10 grams daily, with visible improvements reported after eight to twelve weeks. A concentrated cup of bone broth can provide a meaningful portion of that, though the exact amount varies. The key factor is consistency rather than occasional consumption, stresses the expert.

My verdict

I found it surprisingly easy to drink my daily allocation—the Borough Broth ones really are tasty! Overall, I can say that my skin appeared smoother, plumper and altogether healthier. I attribute this in part to the collagen within the broth, but also the health benefits that come with drinking it in the first place. A potent blend of nutrients and vegetables will do something good for you, and that will naturally translate to your complexion.

As Koles adds: "It's particularly useful for individuals who may not meet their daily protein needs or who are interested in supporting skin ageing from a nutritional perspective. However, it should complement proven topical treatments like retinoids and sunscreen, not replace them."

Of course, great skin is dependent on many factors, including your product regimen and how well you nourish your body, and we should always strive for a mix of the two. Ultimately, I've decided to stick to my new habit indefinitely, as I really believe the benefits will compound over time. It's a big thumbs up from me.