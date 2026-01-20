I Gave Up Gel Manicures a Year Ago—Here’s How I Took My Nails From Weak and Peeling to Long and Strong

One of the more minor decisions I made in 2025 was taking an extended break from the nail salon. As much as I loved my bi-weekly gel manicures, several rough removals left me with peeling, brittle nails, which were completely incapable of growing, and my nail beds, which were once moon-like spheres, were flattened.

So, I went cold turkey, and today, I'm one year salon-free and counting—with much healthier, stronger nails to show for it. While most manicurists are excellent at keeping your nails in good shape, I felt like I needed to do something drastic, but it wasn't an overnight fix. No, it took me months to find the right products and see any improvement in my nails. Eventually, through trial and error, and bending the ear of some of London's finest manicurists, I managed to curate a nail health kit (and a set of rules to live by) that has transformed my hands. Everything I've learned and my ride-or-die products, ahead.

Gels aren't the enemy, it's removal

As celebrity and session manicurist, Ami Streets, explains, gel manicures themselves aren't the villain—over-filing and improper removal are.

"Aggressive filing and buffing during prep and removal can thin the natural nail and cause peeling, splitting or flaking in addition to sensitivity or soreness around the nail plate or skin," she says. "Excessive use of acetone and alcohol-based products is astringent and dehydrating, which can cause temporary white patches of surface trauma and dry, brittle nails. However, this can be counteracted by gentle professional removal, by using removers with added moisturisers and following up with consistent use of good nail care products."

So, when you're in the salon, gentle prep and proper removal are key; minimal buffing, no aggressive e-filing on the natural nail, and careful soak-off. "Choosing structured gel or infills over repeated full removals can also make a difference in keeping nails healthy long term if your nails are suitable for this service," adds Streets. "Nail care outside the salon is vital too. "Daily cuticle oil is essential—it keeps the nail plate flexible and helps prevent peeling. Always wear gloves for cleaning, avoid using your nails as tools, and never pick or peel your gel!'

Exercise patience when it comes to recovery

If your nails are very damaged, like mine were, recovery can take longer than you think. Mild dehydration can be resolved quickly by using nourishing nail care and treatments, according to the expert, whereas super-thin or severely damaged nails can take anything up to four to six months to fully regrow from cuticle to free edge. "Sensitivities or reactions to gel polish products can also cause semi-permanent damage and allergies, so it’s essential to ensure you’re using reputable products and a great nail tech to look after your natural nail health during and after services."

Hydration and short nails are key

Hydration is essential to fully aid recovery. Streets stresses that your daily non-negotiable should be applying cuticle oil. This is because it penetrates deeper than cream-based products to nourish and nurture your natural nails, promoting strength and growth. Also: "Whilst healing, keep nails short in length and smoothly filed using either a glass or super fine grit nail file of 240."

Look at your diet

Pack your diet with protein. Your nails are literally made of keratin, and eating enough protein helps boost its production—your skin and hair will thank you too. Biotin, magnesium and Omega 3 are also essential for nail growth, so either top up using a supplement, or make sure you're eating plenty of leafy greens, oily fish and seeds. "Adding chia or finely milled flaxseeds to your meals is an easy way to do this," adds Streets.

Know when to take a break from gels

As the expert explains, gel manicures can last up to three weeks—if you're concerned about the state of your natural nails, she recommends keeping this as the maximum timeframe between appointments. You can then have a short break of a week or two to assess your nail health and improve their condition, if needed.

"Breaks are not always necessary if your natural nails feel strong, you’re using structured gel products for growth, and they are applied and removed correctly, in addition to maintaining hydration with daily cuticle oil application. "Remember, if in doubt, always check with your nail tech to check which services are suitable for you."

Use treatment polishes

After a few months, I started to really miss the look of gels—luckily, some excellent treatment polishes on the market scratch that itch. Manicurist's Active Glow and Active Smooth ranges make nails look plump, dewy and healthy—but if you need a pop of colour, you can't go wrong with Kure Bazaar's Le Vernis Serum polish, which combines skincare actives with colour polish.

Kure Bazaar Nail Serum: Le Rose 02 £22 at John Bell and Croyden Manicurist Active Glow - Blueberry

Know when to consult a professional

"If you’ve taken a long break from the salon and your nails still haven’t recovered, it usually means the issue goes deeper than gel damage alone. Chronic dehydration, past over-filing, repeated daily trauma, or internal factors like hormones or iron levels can all play a role," says Streets. "Focus on cuticle oil, keeping nails short and protected, and avoiding hardeners or aggressive treatments. If there’s no improvement after a few months of gentle care, it’s worth seeing a dermatologist to rule out any underlying issues. Healthy nails are achievable with long-term maintenance and support, and most importantly, consistency with a good routine is the key to results and beautiful nails."