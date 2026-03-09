I Test Aesthetic Treatments for a Living—These 5 Are My Non-Negotiables at 47

I did something a bit silly the other day: I asked AI to play aesthetician and generate an image of my face after the recommended treatments. The woman (or should I say girl) staring back at me looked fantastic—air-brushed, flawless, and unmistakably younger. Which is all rather lovely—but not actually what I’m chasing at this stage in my life. (Although kudos to AI for sorting out my hair, too.) As a dermatologist and founder of Eudelo, Dr Stefanie Williams puts it, "AI can’t predict how your face will actually respond—and it has no way of adjusting as it goes. Worse, it tends to iron out individuality, treating things like smile lines as ‘problems’ to be fixed, rather than features you might actively want to keep." What I want now isn’t youth, but quality: skin that looks clear, lifted, bouncy and expensive—still recognisably me—not frozen, overfilled, or stuck in a constant state of recovery.

However, I also want momentum. I want to look my best now. But even as a long-standing beauty editor, I still feel overwhelmed by the noise around aesthetics. In-clinic skincare has never been more advanced, from next-gen injectables and regenerative facials to devices promising cellular-level change, yet knowing what’s genuinely worth your time (and money) has never felt more confusing. So, I’ve been road-testing the best aesthetic treatments aesthetic doctors are excited about for 2026, discovering what truly delivers cumulative results and what actually suits skin in its late 40s and beyond.

Charley before and after AI's makeover (Image credit: Future, Charley Williams-Howitt)

What's happening to my face in my 40s?

In your late 40s, collagen and elastin production have slowed significantly, Dr Stefanie tells me, which is why skin can start to look less firm, a little crepey around the lower cheeks, with pores more obvious and lines slower to bounce back. "Facial fat pads in the mid-face deflate and drift south, flattening cheeks while the jawline softens, a process accelerated by bone loss shrinking the scaffolding underneath." In my case, it showed up as four clear concerns: pigmentation, a slackening jawline, deepening lines, and a general loss of skin mojo. But realism, not AI-perfect results, was the goal. The most effective treatments aren’t the ones that spark “Who’s your doctor?” reactions, but those that improve skin quality—with no drama.

3-wave laser for pigmentation

Pigmentation is the one concern that seems to shout louder in your late 40s—something I've definitely noticed. According to Dr Sarah Takroni, Clinical Director of Takroni Clinic, the smartest approach is treating pigment at every level of the skin, not just what you can see on the surface. That’s why she rates Halo Tribrid: it combines three laser wavelengths in a single treatment, targeting superficial pigment, deeper sun damage and collagen stimulation in one go—all fully adjustable depending on your skin type and concern. For me, she’d stack it with Sciton’s BBL Heroic (technically broadband light rather than a laser), which zeroes in on pigmentation, redness and overall skin health. The appeal? It’s bespoke, suitable for all skin tones, and focused on improving skin quality — fresher, clearer, smoother — rather than chasing dramatic change. Anticipate some swelling for 3-4 days, and you'll most likely get some peeling, which is all the dead, damaged cells coming to the surface and naturally exfoliating off.

Prices from: Halo Tribrid £2200, BBL Heroic £650.

Botox 'filler' for a slack jawline

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Emma Wedgwood, swears by this for anyone like me who’s noticed that slow sag at the jawline that makes you want to hoik your chin up in mirrors. Unlike filler, which can sometimes overdo it and leave you looking a little… heavier or oddly sculpted, Botox takes a clever detour. "It targets the platysma muscle — the one sneaky band that drags your lower face downward — so instead of adding bulk, it releases the pull." The jawline lifts, your profile smooths out, and suddenly that slackness looks like it never existed. Emma reckons it’s perfect for women in my age bracket who want definition without looking like they’ve had anything done. It lasts three to six months, though it varies from person to person. No pain for me, just a 'pop' as the needle goes in, but I don't mind injectables. If you're nervous, let your practitioner know.

Prices from: Jawline (Jowls) £400, Jawline (Slimming) £450.

High-tech facial for immediate toning

The Diamond Radiance Facial is exactly the sort of treatment my face was begging for: Instant toning and definition, but without anything too invasive. It’s a smart blend of old-school, hands-on massage (I forgot how much I love a 'proper' facial) and modern tech, powered by a Swiss device from Ultima International. Think of it as a workout for your face — minus the needles, bruises or post-treatment mirror regret. Using paddle-like handpieces, gentle electromuscle stimulation and infrared LED light ‘wakes up’ facial muscles, boosts circulation and nudges collagen into action, so it's great pre-event and in the long-term. It doesn’t hurt at all, but it kind of ‘scrunches’ your face together, which you have little control over, which left me with a little bruise on my forehead — worth it for the side profile appreciation.

Prices from: £600

Charley during and after the Diamond Radiance Facial (Image credit: Future, Charley Williams-Howitt)

Biostimulator for improving skin texture

I have these annoying lines, or 'crinkles' as Emma calls, that won't shift, and I still don't fancy having filler. "Juläine is an injectable biostimulator that helps to smooth fine lines, wrinkles and any crinkling or unevenness in texture," she explained. "It works by stimulating the skin's own collagen and elastin production, so it is a wonderful option for women who are looking to improve skin quality without committing to more intensive treatments." Over time, as it encourages skin to renew collagen and elastin, you'll notice plumper, healthier-looking skin with a noticeably smoother, less 'crinkly' finish. "It won't add volume or change how you look; instead, it enhances the quality of the skin itself." It can be a bit spicy, especially in sensitive areas, but a numbing cream is applied before treatment. I got a few bruises, but they healed quickly.

Collagen banking for skin vitality

'Collagen banking' is the latest beauty flex doing the rounds, but for good reason: it works, and "there is zero chance of looking ‘done’ in any way," Dr Stefanie reassures me. Eudelo Amino Structure combines three treatments: a plasma energy peel, a mesotherapy solution (a mix of nutrients and amino acids) and injectables of Sunekos 1200 and Sunekos Performa that contain ingredients to kickstart my skin’s natural regenerative processes deep in the dermis. Some of the steps (like the mesotherapy) are a little uncomfortable, but can be performed after applying a numbing cream. It's recommended that you have a course of three sessions spread over six weeks.

Prices from: Full Face - including eyes (course of 3 treatments): from £2,650, £4,500 with Medical Director.