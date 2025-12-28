The Truth About How Pollution Affects Skin—And What You Can Do About It

In 2026, climate change is at a crisis point and whether we like it or not, human activity is the biggest driver. Which means, among other things, you’ve probably at least thought about the effects of pollution—especially if you live in or near a city—and how it affects our health. More specifically, various types of pollution can also affect our skin.

Once you arm yourself with the knowledge of how it affects your skin, the next logical step is to make a plan to preserve your skin’s health. We spoke to a dermatologist for an in-depth look at how pollution harms our skin and, just as importantly, what you can do as part of your skincare routine to keep its effects to a minimum.

What are the different types of pollution that affect the skin?

“Clinically, we don't just view pollution as dirt; it can be classified into more specific categories,” says Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of the Self London clinic.

Particulate matter: “These are microscopic particles often twenty times smaller than a human pore,” explains Dr Mahto. This includes everything from vehicle exhaust fumes to dust and dirt, aerosol emissions, microplastics and cigarette smoke. “Because of their size, they don't just sit on the surface, they can infiltrate the follicle and cause deep micro-inflammation.”

Gases: These include nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and ground-level ozone. "These are potent oxidisers," says Dr Mahto. "When they touch the skin, they deplete your natural antioxidant reserves and trigger a cascade of oxidative stress. The result is what we call extrinsic ageing."

How do you protect your skin from pollution

If you live in an area with high pollution, you can’t prevent the above from having any impact on your skin—but it’s not all bad news. “You cannot block pollution entirely, but you can neutralise the damage it causes,” confirms Dr Mahto. There are two key steps to ensure you do so.

The first thing to do is apply products that have the ability to neutralise some of that damage throughout the day. “An antioxidant serum, i.e. something containing L-ascorbic acid or ferulic acid, used every morning can help here,” advises Dr Mahto. “Think of this as a shield; the free radicals from pollution attack the serum instead of your DNA.” This is one of many reasons why the best vitamin C serums are so widely-recommended and loved.”

The second is to ensure you thoroughly cleanse your skin at the end of the day to ensure the removal of all pollution from your skin—stopping it from continuing to have an effect. “Because particle matter is so small, a splash of water won't cut it,” stresses Dr Mahto. “You need a double-cleanse routine in the evening—I tend to use a micellar water first to remove make-up, oil, et cetera, then follow with a gel or cream cleanser. If you leave pollution on your skin overnight it can cause your skin to fight inflammation when it should be in repair mode.”

Why is it so important to focus on these steps if you live in a city?

In today’s world, countering the effect of pollution on our skin is a smart idea for us all, especially for those who live in or around a city. By now we probably don’t need to tell you that pollution levels are higher in a city; there are more people, buildings, roads and vehicles. The plans to pedestrianise London's Oxford Street are largely driven by the fact that it has some of the highest levels of air pollution in the world—we know that levels are highest closer to roads, meaning the many pedestrians who pass down it are exposed to significant pollution.

But beyond that, “Research suggests that pollution particles can actually amplify the damaging effects of the sun's rays. So a city dweller is dealing with a combination of UV and exhaust fumes, which can accelerate pigmentation changes faster than UV alone. If you live in a city like London, your skin is under a constant state of low-grade inflammation, often termed inflammageing.”

This is another reason why, as well as taking steps to counter the effects of pollution, it is so important to wear one of the best facial sunscreens every single day. “The single most destructive environmental factor for our skin is UV,” confirms Dr Mahto. It is responsible for roughly 80% of visible skin ageing. I remind my patients that while UVB rays (responsible for burning) are weaker in winter, UVA rays (responsible for ageing) are constant, 365 days a year. They penetrate clouds and glass. If you are sitting by a window on a rainy day, your collagen is still being degraded. This is why dermatologists recommend sunscreen most days of the year.”

Bottom line? Daily antioxidant and UV protection are key in the fight against environmental damage. Here are a few pollution and UV-fighters to help with that...