If You Love e.l.f.’s Viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter, You Need to Check Out These Dewy New Launches

If, like me, you’re someone who’s always on a quest to achieve a glowy, radiant yet natural-looking base, you’ve probably already heard about e.l.f’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter . It needs no introduction among the glowy skin crew, boasting hundreds, if not thousands, of five-star reviews on pretty much every retailer and holding ground as one of the most viral beauty products across TikTok and Instagram to this day.

While Liquid Filter is the OG, what you may not know is that e.l.f. has a whole range of Halo Glow products, designed to create the perfect luminous beauty look from start to finish. What started with Liquid Filter in 2022, extended into blushes, highlighters and contour wands, and now, in 2025, they’ve added two most products to the range: Halo Glow Liquid Skin Tint and Halo Glow Powder Filter. When used in conjunction with the rest of the range, they promise a long-lasting, luminous makeup look that blends and blurs to deliver a lit-from-within glow.

Of course, I knew there was no better way to test this claim than to put e.l.f. Halo Glow to the full face test. So, I created a make-up look using both the original products and the new launches for a complete Halo Glow look (with a little added mascara and a quick slick of lip balm, to finish the look). Here are my honest thoughts as well as plenty of pictures so you can see the full range in action…

Shop e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Collection

1. e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter £14.90 at Amazon The original Halo Glow product, e.l.f.’s Liquid Filter, went viral on launch for good reason. Sitting between a skin tint and a highlighter, it delivers lightweight coverage with a seriously glowy finish. I like to apply a few sweeps all over before buffing it in with a foundation brush; however, it can also be used like a traditional highlighter, on the high points of the face, mixed with foundation for a radiant finish or used in place of an illuminating primer to add glow and grip. Just think of this as your first step to radiant skin, no matter how you use it.

2. e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint

e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint £18 at Superdrug One of the new drops in the Halo Glow range, the Halo Glow Skin Tint offers a little more coverage than Liquid Filter with the same radiant finish we know and love. As I wanted to create a full face of Halo Glow, I chose to layer this on top of the Liquid Filter to see how the products work and interact together. I'm pleased to say it was seamless — there was no pilling, caking or streakiness. Considering the Skin Tint also contains SPF50, this was a big plus. And, the resulting look? Well, my glow speaks for itself, while my complexion also looked more even with a soft, blurred-out finish.

3. e.l.f. Halo Glow Powder Filter

e.l.f. Halo Glow Powder Filter £12.46 at Amazon The second new launch in the Halo Glow range, Powder Filter is designed to be used as a pressed powder to set your Halo Glow look while still delivering a soft-focus glow. Once again, I went in with it on top of the Liquid Filter and Halo Glow Skin Tint, using a small fluffy brush to lightly apply it to my T-zone and chin—the areas where I’m most prone to shine. Rather than mattifying the skin, as most pressed powders do, Powder Filter took away the obvious shine while still giving my skin a slightly luminous finish. For that reason, I think this is a great powder for those with oily skin who want to stay shine-free yet don’t want their make-up to look too flat either.

4. e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Wand

e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Wand £9 at Superdrug First up, I have to say, that I found the shades of the contour wand a little restrictive and difficult to choose between, and so, I ended up with a shade slightly too light for my skin tone (I went for light/medium, in case you were wondering). Shade options aside, however, I love this wand. The formula is incredibly light and blendable to the point where it practically melts into the skin. I went in with one layer and then followed up with a second to achieve my desired finish, which was both natural yet sculpted.

5. e.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Wand

e.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Wand £9 at Superdrug My favourite product from the collection, the Halo Glow Blush Wands are just perfection. Buildable yet pigmented, they offer a lightweight wash of colour that gives cheeks the perfect rosy glow. What I love most about these, however, is the finish. Each shade is slightly shimmery, which translates on the skin to a dewy, juicy, almost highlighter blush hybrid that’s so perfect for wearing on sunny days.

6. e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand

e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand £8.95 at Amazon As if the preceding glow wasn’t enough, the last of the wands, the Halo Glow Highlighter, takes things even further. Like all of the products in the collection, this errs on the more natural side on first swipe, yet you can easily build it up to reach your desired coverage. The great thing about this wand is that, rather than relying heavily on glitter, the radiance is again created through a delicate shimmer, which translates to a glossy finish on the skin. This is a modern take on a highlighter that I’m obsessed with.

7. e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder

e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder £8 at Superdrug Lastly, we have the Halo Glow Setting Powder, which, although not new, has been repackaged to fit with the rest of the range's pretty pastel pink packaging. Inside is the same formula many have loved before, which diffuses on the skin to set make-up and prevent shine. I took a light hand with this so as not to conceal any of the radiance I’d worked to build up. It transformed into an almost invisible layer on the skin, setting my makeup without looking dry or heavy.

8. e.l.f. Glow All Out Bundle

e.l.f Glow All Out Bundle £68 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK In case you want to put it all to the test, the Glow All Out bundle contains all the original Halo Glow products in one easy-to-shop set.