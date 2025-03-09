I am always complimented on my natural-looking glow—I have these dewy make-up products to thank

No matter what condition my skin is in (sometimes it's clear, other times it's in slight peril), I always prioritise looking dewy over everything. I think that natural skin—spots and perceived "imperfections" included—looks beautiful no matter what when you glow. And when you add the right make-up products to already radiant skin? Magic.

Aimee Connolly, make-up artist and founder of Sculpted By Aimee, agrees: "Dewy make-up is all about creating a radiant, natural-looking glow that feels fresh and effortless."

A post shared by REBECCA FEARN (Bec/B) 🌈 (@beautyandtheb) A photo posted by on

It's important to note that without the right skincare, dewy-looking make-up is virtually impossible. It's a non-negotiable for me—and the experts agree. "Skin prep is crucial for achieving a dewy finish; it’s the foundation of the entire look," confirms Aimee. "When your skin is hydrated and smooth, make-up applies evenly and looks radiant. If you skip skin prep, your makeup may cling to dry patches or look dull."

But that doesn't mean finding the right make-up products isn't also essential. From a tinted primer that catches the light to cream and liquid-based colour products to build your look, you need to have the right dew-creating tools in your kit. Knowing where to put it is also key, adds beauty editor and make-up artist Madeleine Spencer. "It’s not an all-over affair, and being selective will make you look glossy without looking sweaty. Look at the high points of your face and try not to be too uniform about it."

Ready to find out how to get the glow? Here are the products I always have in my arsenal.

Dewy make-up: skincare prep essentials

1. A gentle cleanser

(Image credit: Laneige)

Laneige Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser Today's Best Deals £25 at Lookfantastic

A hard truth: You'll never achieve natural, radiant-looking skin without a truly cleansed face. I'd always recommend sticking to something gentle to prevent the skin from feeling stripped back and to preserve that all-important moisture barrier. Laneige's Water Bank is a great option for cleansing while flooding the skin with key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.

2. A glow-boosting serum

(Image credit: Byoma)

BYOMA Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum Today's Best Deals £13.99 at Cult Beauty

Finding a serum that delivers bouncy, plump skin can be a real trial-and-error project, but once you find one you like, you're set. I have a few I love, the most recent of which is by Byoma. This clever formula is made with a whole bunch of peptides, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, as well as phytomucin: a bio-based ingredient that mimics the effects of snail mucin for soothed, boosted skin.

3. A dewy moisturiser

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Today's Best Deals £67 at Tatcha

This is my ride-or-die product for dewy skin, and I can safely say that nothing will ever replace Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream in my collection. It has an unrivalled texture; glossy and gel-like with a hydrating feel. The ingredients list boasts antioxidant-rich Japanese purple rice and red algae, and the finish is divine: illuminated and glowy. You have to try it if you haven't already.

4. A fine mist

(Image credit: Glow Recipe)

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist Today's Best Deals £25 at Cult Beauty

I'd always recommend having a skincare spray in your kit to boost the effects of your dewy routine, both before and after makeup. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist offers instant gratification, and I love that it is super fine and disperses lightly across the face.

Dewy make-up products

1. A tinted primer

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Today's Best Deals £39 at Sephora

I've tried multiple alternatives and wannabe-Flawless Filters, and I've never found anything to be nearly as good. This can be used as a primer or base (depending on your coverage needs) as it is lightly tinted and enhances glow with total ease. I apply a few dots of it onto my skin (it has a large doe-foot applicator) before blending it in with a tinted moisturiser or foundation.

2. A glowy foundation

(Image credit: Hourglass)

Hourglass Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation SPF 30 Today's Best Deals £58 at Cult Beauty

You won't achieve dewy make-up without a dewy base: that's a fact. I like several, the most recent of which is by Hourglass. I am a huge fan of the brand's Veil Hydrating Tint for good skin days, but when I need a little more coverage, this glow-boosting foundation is a winner. It also features SPF 30 protection, but I'd always recommend applying SPF 50 before your makeup routine anyway.

3. A dewy liquid blush

(Image credit: Saie)

Saie Dew Blush Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty

My hidden secret to dewy make-up is a liquid blush. You may read many recommendations that discuss the importance of incorporating cream-based make-up products, but unless you're very oily, I'd shoot for a liquid blush. They create better "slip" and more of a natural dew. Saie's product is designed for this very purpose, and the shade offerings are so pretty.

4. A multitasking luminiser

(Image credit: Urban Decay)

Urban Decay Face Bond Luminizer Today's Best Deals £38 at Cult Beauty

Here comes the fun stuff... Highlighter. I am a long-term fan of Refy's Gloss Highlighter in Topaz to accentuate the light-reflecting high points on the face, but Urban Decay's newest launch has piqued my interest too. It comes in a variety of shades, and you can add drops into your moisturiser or base for an all-over glow, too.

5. A lip oil

(Image credit: Gisou)

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar Today's Best Deals £24 at Cult Beauty

Dewy skin is best complemented by three things: bushy brows, long, thick lashes (I like clear mascaras best) and most importantly, hydrated, glossy lips. Gisou's Lip Oil offers a modern approach to gloss, hydrating the lips without feeling sticky. And this pink shimmery colour? So damn pretty.