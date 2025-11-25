Meet the 12 Over-Achieving Skin Enhancers That Impressed the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards Judges

Glow-boosting hybrids that elevate your everyday routine

Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2025: Skin Enhancers
(Image credit: Future/Turi Kirknes)
Otherwise known as the over-achievers of modern beauty, these skin enhancers take your complexion to the next level, bridging the gap between serious skincare and beautiful, glow-boosting finishes. From sheer tints that mimic well-rested skin to illuminators and lip plumpers that gently hydrate for a pillowy sheen, this category champions products that enhance and optimise what’s already there. The Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges tested countless contenders, and the winners stood out for their ability to make skin look fresher, healthier and naturally more luminous—never overly ‘done’ or heavy.

How were the entries judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Hydrating Primer

Best Fake Tan For Face

Best Purse-Friendly Face Mist

Best CC Cream

Best Tinted Moisturiser

Best Skincare Supplement

Best Tinted SPF For Face

Best Tinted Lip Product

Best Skin Tint

Best Lip Plumper

Best Illuminating Primer

Best Make-Up Base

