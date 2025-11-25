Meet the 12 Over-Achieving Skin Enhancers That Impressed the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards Judges

Otherwise known as the over-achievers of modern beauty, these skin enhancers take your complexion to the next level, bridging the gap between serious skincare and beautiful, glow-boosting finishes. From sheer tints that mimic well-rested skin to illuminators and lip plumpers that gently hydrate for a pillowy sheen, this category champions products that enhance and optimise what’s already there. The Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges tested countless contenders, and the winners stood out for their ability to make skin look fresher, healthier and naturally more luminous—never overly ‘done’ or heavy.

When you've finished reading, why not take a look at the other brilliant winning categories: Routine Revivers, Targeted Treatments, Best In Body and Skintellectuals?

How were the entries judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Hydrating Primer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydra Prime SPF 50 £39 at Look Fantastic Not only does this multitasking primer sit beautifully under makeup, delivering a hydration hit and instant blurring effect, but it's also packed with impressive skincare ingredients, including ectoin, bisabolol and niacinamide as well as SPF50. Makeup master Ruby Hammer also commended it for its lightweight texture, instant absorption and the fact it didn't leave a white cast on the skin.

Best Fake Tan For Face

Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Drops £14 at Bare By Vogue When it comes to finding a great false tan for your face, there's a lot to contend with. They need to be easy to apply, suitable for your skin type, and natural-looking from first application to the moment they fade. Bare by Vogue's Tanning Drops tick all of these boxes, providing a fully customisable tanning experience (the more drops used, the deeper your tan) that blends effortlessly. Marie Claire UK Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas also notes that it also fades naturally, and is, "hands down, the best facial tanning drops I have ever used".

Best Purse-Friendly Face Mist

Curél Deep Moisture Spray £12.50 at Look Fantastic Perfect for anyone prone to dryness or sensitivity, Curél's Deep Moisture Spray provides on-the-go, lasting hydration and protection thanks to an abundance of ceramides as well as eucalyptus extract. "It also works perfectly under or over makeup," says skincare expert and Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judge Ola Awosika. "I love using it between steps for added glow, and it's officially earned a spot in my everyday routine!"

Best CC Cream

Erborian CC Crème £38 at Look Fantastic Erborian's CC Crème is iconic for a reason. It's rich in hyaluronic acid for up to 24 hours of hydration, while also providing a 'second skin' look with a subtle tint to even skin tone and boost glow. Makeup artist and judge Caroline Barnes gave it a high score for visibly improving the look and feel of skin. Wear alone for a natural look, or apply as a primer before makeup—either way, you'll get equally great results.

Best Tinted Moisturiser

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Dewy SPF30 £29.25 at Boots Laura Mercier's original Tinted Moisturiser is a firm favourite among beauty editors and skincare enthusiasts alike for its natural-looking coverage. This reformulated version retains much of what is so loved about the original, while also incorporating an antioxidant blend and a hydrating complex that locks in moisture for 24 hours, and provides a more luminous finish. Ruby Hammer agrees: "It feels wonderful on—lovely and dewy without being greasy or tacky."

Best Skincare Supplement

LYMA Life The LYMA Supplement £149.25 at LYMA Life LYMA Life never ceases to amaze with its pioneering innovations and scientific rigour, qualities perfectly exemplified by these supplements. With 11 patented, bioavailable ingredients within each capsule, including the adaptogen ActivAMP, nootropics to support brain health, prebiotics, turmeric, vitamin D and more, it's a powerful way to support sleep, focus, immunity, energy and skin while reducing feelings of anxiety.

Best Tinted SPF For Face

Merit Beauty The Uniform £34 at Merit From the shade range to the blendable tint to the reliable protection, it’s hard to pinpoint what our judges loved most about The Uniform. It contains non-nano zinc oxide for 100% mineral, broad-spectrum SPF, along with natural powders to smooth and blur the skin and emollients for a velvety finish. The 15-shade lineup, spanning very dark to very light tones, is rare in a tinted SPF and seriously impressed our panel. “Loved this product—great colour, and finally one that people with dark skin will be able to use,” said Sarah Tonks.

Best Tinted Lip Product

rhode Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze £20 at Sephora Hailey Bieber has cemented herself as a powerhouse in the beauty sphere, and her Peptide Lip Tint proved it once again, sweeping the board with top marks from every judge. The formula is delectably nourishing, packed with peptides to smooth and softly plump, shea butter for a hit of lasting moisture and vitamin E for protection from the environment. The soft pink tint delivers a fresh flush that instantly perks up the complexion. “Its genius lies in how sleek and covetable it is—a light pink sheen that feels modern,” noted Madeleine Spencer.

Best Skin Tint

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint £42 at Cult Beauty The perfect choice for days when you want a no-makeup look with that ‘your skin, but better’ finish, this glowy skin tint is infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration, antioxidants to soothe, and vitamin E to protect and nourish. Available in a good range of shades, it can be applied as a sheer wash for a featherlight finish or layered for a little extra coverage.

Best Lip Plumper

UK Lash Plumping Lip Gloss £11.20 at UK Lash If you're looking for a lip plumper with benefits, this formula uses jojoba seed oil and aloe vera extract to boost hydration while enhancing circulation for that coveted fuller-looking finish. The packaging features an innovative clicker that dispenses just the right amount of product to avoid wastage, and the formula delivers a gentle cooling effect on application (without the sting some plumpers are known for). Judge Madeleine Spencer was impressed by the high-shine gloss achieved with just one swipe, while Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe praised the accessible price point.

Best Illuminating Primer

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator £76 at Victoria Beckham Beauty This product was an instant winner for so many reasons. It sets a new standard for makeup–skincare hybrids, combining powerful skincare science—including Augustinus Bader’s clinically tested TFC8 technology to support skin renewal—with filter-like tones that blur, brighten and add glow while still looking completely natural. Ruby Hammer noted that it left her skin feeling “incredible” and worked beautifully under makeup, while Caroline Barnes also praised how luxurious it felt to use.

Best Make-Up Base

VIEVE Super Skin Nova £39 at Vieve Vieve founder Jamie Genevieve knows exactly what makes a good primer — after all, she’s a pro makeup artist. This formula is packed with 33 ingredients, including seven molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, plus peptides and ceramides to replenish moisture and lock in hydration. It preps the skin perfectly for makeup, leaving it supple, smooth and radiant. “It’s really lightweight and sits beautifully under makeup,” noted judge Sherrille Riley. “My skin always looks fresh and radiant after using it.”