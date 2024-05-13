Mattify and set your make-up with the only 8 setting powders I recommend as a beauty editor - no matter your skin type
There's a setting powder to suit everyone
As someone with dry skin, I'll admit I used to skip setting powder in my make-up routine. It wasn't until I got my hands on some of the lighter airbrush formulas that I realised what a game-changer it made to my overall make-up look.
A setting powder is pretty much what it says on the tin. It's applied over the top of your concealer and foundation to set everything in place. It works to absorb excess oils produced by the skin throughout the day and gives an airbrush finish. It creates a 'flawless' finish by removing shine from certain areas of the face (like T-zone) and leaving areas like the cheekbones free to give a natural, dewy finish.
Setting powders typically come in two formats: a pressed and loose. The former is used to create a light matte finish and the latter for setting make-up in place, meaning there is something for everyone.
If you're worried about powders looking dry and not feeling comfortable on the skin then you haven't met these eight brilliant formulas, they're the ones I always recommend to keep make-up looking shine-free and flawless all day.
Best setting powders, according a beauty editor
1. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Starting with an absolute classic. The Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder is loved by beauty editors and make-up artist for its ability to control oil, lasting all day without settling into fine lines. Since it's a loose powder, you'll want to be controlled with your application, too much and your make-up could lean on the cakey side, but with a light touch it works wonders in setting and mattifying a look. Use with a dense, but fluffy brush to apply.
2. e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder
e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of my favourite affordable brands is e.l.f. and the setting powder holds its own against the far pricer competition. It sets make-up nicely without being heavy and also adds a lovely radiance to the skin (thanks to the Halo Glow element). If you love a dewy finish, dust this powder to set the skin and then add Halo Glow Liquid Filter as a highlight over the top.
3. Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder
Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting and Smoothing Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I went from being totally unbothered about this powder to using it in my daily make-up routine simply because of how I was applying it. I started using it as I normally would: with a brush dusting it on the areas I needed it. I didn't think it was doing much of anything, it wasn't taking away any shine and I found it just wasn't picking up enough product. Then I used a make-up sponge and powder puff and it completely changed the game for me. It immediately took away any shine with just one press of product into the skin. It left my make-up looking airbrushed without feeling or looking the least bit heavy.
4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another classic is Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish powder, one of the best pressed powders out there. It's a great to use with a brush to dust over lightly if you have dry skin and just want to take away a little shine, or, if you're on the oilier side, use a powder puff to press into the skin to set make-up.
5. Sculpted By Aimee Velvet Veil Pressed Powder
Sculpted By Aimee Velvet Veil Pressed Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For the people who hate powder, this is for you. It's exactly as described, adding a thin "veil" over the skin, lightly absorbing excess oils and blurring the skin. I like to use this with a medium fluffy brush and dust over the areas I want to take any shine away. It's a great compact to stash away in your handbag for touch-ups throughout long days and nights. I also love that it's translucent so I can use it all over my face and under my eyes, not worrying about the shade.
6. Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder
Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is a relatively new one for me and it's stayed in my permanent make-up bag since trying it (which, as a beauty editor who has new make-up rolling in daily, this is no mean feat.) It's a loose powder but has smart sifter mechanism to make sure you don't pick up too much on your brush and risk looking and feeling a bit cakey.
7. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the pricier powders on the list, but it's Hourglass so you know it's going to be beautiful. The Ambient Lighting Powder is a dewy make-up lover's dream. It leaves a subtle shimmer - if that's not your thing, steer clear - so if you love to highlight, you'll adore this. It's so finely milled that I find it's great for dry skin types and doesn't settle into fine lines. Although it's expensive, it lasts a while and I find less is needed than other setting powders.
8. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder
Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those who are on the oily side or want to set make-up in place for a long day, you'll need to enlist the help of Huda Kattan. As the name suggests, this is a baking powder. Essentially, this is where you apply loose powder to the skin and let it set for 5-10 minutes (whilst finishing the rest of your make-up) before dusting it off. It's a fantastic powder for a full-coverage look.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
-
Meghan Markle's major style change on tour is the spring fashion inspiration we needed
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
As a beauty editor, I’d pick Dior over all other luxury brands—these 10 products are the reasons why
They seriously upgrade my beauty bag
By Mica Ricketts
-
These 6 Spring/Summer trends will instantly update your wardrobe
You will want them all
By Sofia Piza