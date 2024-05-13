As someone with dry skin, I'll admit I used to skip setting powder in my make-up routine. It wasn't until I got my hands on some of the lighter airbrush formulas that I realised what a game-changer it made to my overall make-up look.

A setting powder is pretty much what it says on the tin. It's applied over the top of your concealer and foundation to set everything in place. It works to absorb excess oils produced by the skin throughout the day and gives an airbrush finish. It creates a 'flawless' finish by removing shine from certain areas of the face (like T-zone) and leaving areas like the cheekbones free to give a natural, dewy finish.

Setting powders typically come in two formats: a pressed and loose. The former is used to create a light matte finish and the latter for setting make-up in place, meaning there is something for everyone.

If you're worried about powders looking dry and not feeling comfortable on the skin then you haven't met these eight brilliant formulas, they're the ones I always recommend to keep make-up looking shine-free and flawless all day.

Best setting powders, according a beauty editor

1. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Best setting powder for baking Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals £36.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for baking + Lasts all day Reasons to avoid - Might be a bit heavy for some dry skin types

Starting with an absolute classic. The Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder is loved by beauty editors and make-up artist for its ability to control oil, lasting all day without settling into fine lines. Since it's a loose powder, you'll want to be controlled with your application, too much and your make-up could lean on the cakey side, but with a light touch it works wonders in setting and mattifying a look. Use with a dense, but fluffy brush to apply.

2. e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder

e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder Best high street setting powder Today's Best Deals £8 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + More affordable than lots of other powders out there + Great for a dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Might not be heavy duty enough for oily skin types

One of my favourite affordable brands is e.l.f. and the setting powder holds its own against the far pricer competition. It sets make-up nicely without being heavy and also adds a lovely radiance to the skin (thanks to the Halo Glow element). If you love a dewy finish, dust this powder to set the skin and then add Halo Glow Liquid Filter as a highlight over the top.

3. Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting and Smoothing Powder Best setting powder for taking down shine Today's Best Deals £32 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Works best with a make-up sponge or powder puff + Available in 10 shades Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work for everyone when applied with a brush

I went from being totally unbothered about this powder to using it in my daily make-up routine simply because of how I was applying it. I started using it as I normally would: with a brush dusting it on the areas I needed it. I didn't think it was doing much of anything, it wasn't taking away any shine and I found it just wasn't picking up enough product. Then I used a make-up sponge and powder puff and it completely changed the game for me. It immediately took away any shine with just one press of product into the skin. It left my make-up looking airbrushed without feeling or looking the least bit heavy.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Best setting powder for that blurred filter skin Today's Best Deals £38 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Beautiful compact Reasons to avoid - Only comes in 4 shades so might not be dark enough for everyone

Another classic is Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish powder, one of the best pressed powders out there. It's a great to use with a brush to dust over lightly if you have dry skin and just want to take away a little shine, or, if you're on the oilier side, use a powder puff to press into the skin to set make-up.

5. Sculpted By Aimee Velvet Veil Pressed Powder

Sculpted By Aimee Velvet Veil Pressed Powder Best setting powder for dry skin Today's Best Deals £19 at Boots Reasons to buy + Ideal for dry skin types + Weightless finish Reasons to avoid - Might not be enough for oily skin types

For the people who hate powder, this is for you. It's exactly as described, adding a thin "veil" over the skin, lightly absorbing excess oils and blurring the skin. I like to use this with a medium fluffy brush and dust over the areas I want to take any shine away. It's a great compact to stash away in your handbag for touch-ups throughout long days and nights. I also love that it's translucent so I can use it all over my face and under my eyes, not worrying about the shade.

6. Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder

Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder Best natural looking setting powder Today's Best Deals £25 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Gives an incredibly natural finish + Doesn't feel heavy Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have as many shade options as other brands do

This is a relatively new one for me and it's stayed in my permanent make-up bag since trying it (which, as a beauty editor who has new make-up rolling in daily, this is no mean feat.) It's a loose powder but has smart sifter mechanism to make sure you don't pick up too much on your brush and risk looking and feeling a bit cakey.

7. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder Best setting powder for natural looking glow Today's Best Deals £48 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Available in 8 shades + Gives a beautiful finish Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

One of the pricier powders on the list, but it's Hourglass so you know it's going to be beautiful. The Ambient Lighting Powder is a dewy make-up lover's dream. It leaves a subtle shimmer - if that's not your thing, steer clear - so if you love to highlight, you'll adore this. It's so finely milled that I find it's great for dry skin types and doesn't settle into fine lines. Although it's expensive, it lasts a while and I find less is needed than other setting powders.

8. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder Best setting powder for oily skin Today's Best Deals £34 at Boots Reasons to buy + Available in 9 shades + Great for baking Reasons to avoid - Could be a little drying for some skin types

For those who are on the oily side or want to set make-up in place for a long day, you'll need to enlist the help of Huda Kattan. As the name suggests, this is a baking powder. Essentially, this is where you apply loose powder to the skin and let it set for 5-10 minutes (whilst finishing the rest of your make-up) before dusting it off. It's a fantastic powder for a full-coverage look.