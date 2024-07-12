I’ve always loved a dewy blush but summer 2024 is all about the highlighting blush and these 7 take my glow to a whole new level
The secret to a golden-hour inspired glow
In case you missed it - blusher is having the time of its life in 2024. And highlighting blusher is the product of the summer. If the thought of a shimmer blush sends a triggering shiver down your spine, you better brace yourself, because the nostalgic beauty product that once held pride of place in many a 00’s makeup bag is officially back. However, I’m pleased to say, not quite as we knew it.
While in the past shimmer blushes were frosty, jam-packed with glitter and applied with a heavy-handed vigour, the new wave of highlighting blushes is an upgrade in many ways. Alongside wearable pigments, they offer a delicate shimmer and blend seamlessly into the skin for a finish comparable to a radiant, sun-kissed glow.
I’ve ditched my favourite cream and liquid blushes in recent months, in favour of these subtle shimmery formulas instead.
Alongside the summer-ready flush of colour, the other reason I've found myself gravitating towards a highlighting blush is the latest blush trendof applying it higher on the cheekbones to sculpt and lift the face. By opting for products that merge both a blusher and a highlighter, I not only get the shimmer fix I've become accustomed to but can also embrace the trend with a sculpting flush of colour.
While Rare Beauty is at the forefront of skyrocketing the highlighting blush back into our makeup bags with the launch of its Luminous Blushes earlier this year, it's not the only brand to bring the makeup staple back. Just this month Chantecaille launched a selection of shimmery blushes, while Nars added even more variations to its cult classic Orgasm range. So, with so many options suddenly available, I’ve compiled an edit of the best highlighting blushes available now (not a chunky glitter fleck in sight).
Shop the best highlighting blushes
1. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Happy
If you only buy one highlighting blush, make it a Rare Beauty blush. The finish of these are unlike anything I've seen offering great pigment with the most flattering shimmer. If these don't convince you that a highlighting blush is what's missing in your makeup routine, nothing will.
2. bareMinerals Gen Nude Highlighting Blush in Rose Glow
While bareMineral’s Rose Glow is described as a highlighting blush, I would say it’s the closest to a traditional highlighter of all the blushes in this edit. Ideal for pale skin tones, it offers a delicate wash of colour to the skin with added shimmer. My only word of advice is not to go in too heavy or you may end up looking a little too glowy for 2024’s take on the highlighting blush trend.
3. Chantecaille Sunstone Radiant Blush in Energy
In my opinion this blush is the makeup equivalent of a warm golden hour glow. Part of Chantecaille’s new limited edition sunstone collection, the shade Energy is a bright coral tone that looks much less intimidating on the skin than it does in the compact. Offering a natural yet buildable finish, the pigment is blended with lightly shimmery mica pigments which catch the light beautifully without a hint of OTT glitter.
4. Fenty Beauty Hot Cheeks Velour Blushlighter in Bak’d Peach
The colour payoff from this highlighting blush is unlike anything else I’ve tried, meaning a light touch is all you need to achieve the prettiest peach-toned glow. It also contains both pink and gold finely-milled glitter flecks making it a great option for both pale and darker skin tones. Once again Rihanna smashes it out of the park with another incredible Fenty product.
5. Nars Blush in Orgasm X
The original highlighting blush, Nars Orgasm, is a piece of beauty history. Loved at one time or another by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle, it’s described as a peachy pink shade with golden shimmer that’s designed to suit all skin tones. Fast forward to today and Nars has reformulated and launched new variations of its cult classic blusher. My favourite is Orgasm X, a slightly deeper coral tone that packs a little more punch in terms of pigment but still features the same signature gold flecks for added radiance.
6. Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek in Smirk
If you want a more subtle take on a highlighting blush, I’d suggest opting for one of Milk’s Mini Lip + Cheek duos. Four of the shades (Smirk, Perk, Rally and Dash) feature a light shimmer finish and as they're cream formulas rather than powder, they blend together really naturally. Rather than applying directly from the bullet, I like to use an angled brush to push the blush onto my skin then blend out with my fingers.
7. RMS Beauty Redimension Hydra Powder Blush in Maiden’s Blush
RMS Beauty’s Hydra Powder Blush in Maiden’s Blush sits between a blusher, a bronzer and a highlighter making it great for when you’re short on time and want a hardworking product that does it all. I like to apply this slightly lower on my cheeks than the other shades and across the bridge of my nose of a bronzed, sun kissed look.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
