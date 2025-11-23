These Are the 6 Best Non-Drying Lip Liners for Mature Skin

Growing older is undoubtedly a privilege, but it goes without saying that as we age our skin, hair and nails start to change. That doesn’t mean skipping out on the coolest beauty trends , but instead making smarter choices about the specific products that make the cut in your routine. Simple swaps like richer moisturisers, more restorative shampoos and nourishing body lotions can be hugely beneficial in replenishing some of the moisture levels that we lose as we grow older, and the same consideration needs to be applied to the products we use on our lips.

Yes, as our skin and hair changes so does the texture of our lips. You’ll likely see their natural volume start to diminish, more dryness and the appearance of some fine lines, and the lipsticks and tints that once played nicely might start to migrate or feather. Instead of reaching for lip balms and glosses though, the best lip liners of mature lips will make all the difference.

Best lip liners for mature lips at a glance:

A post shared by Alex Babsky Makeup Artist (@babskymakeup) A photo posted by on

What makes the best lip liner for mature lips?

While lip liners have historically had a bit of a rigid reputation for being all about harsh lines and precision, recent years have seen a flurry of new-gen lip liners that are all about hydration, comfort and subtle definition which make them the perfect option for mature skin. “You want a creamy, glide-on texture rather than something that drags,” explains makeup artist Ruby Hammer MBE. “It has to be soft enough to move comfortably, yet still offer lasting definition.”

Look for buttery textures infused with nourishing oils or humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid that can offer moisture while they define lips. The added bonus of such formulations? They can be used all over the lips too, so they’re perfect for anyone who wants their makeup to multitask.

As for finding your perfect shade? Hammer rates having a clear lip liner in your stash as it’s “brilliant for flexibility across different lip products” and will prevent anything you apply on top from feathering or bleeding. Other than that, she suggests colour matching the lipstick you’re wearing exactly, or going just “one shade deeper and never lighter”.

How to apply lip liner to mature lips

While the best lip liners for mature skin are good, it’s still important to prep lips before makeup application. “Always start with a nourishing balm to hydrate and smooth, then blot off the excess,” says Hammer. After the prep, it’s time to think about the lip shape—typically rounded or slightly pointed.

“Start from the centre of the bottom lip and work outwards, never pulling too far into the corners as this can drag the mouth down,” explains the expert. “You can slightly over-define the upper lip for a fuller finish or, for softer definition, apply the liner after you’ve applied your lipstick for a more natural finish without harsh lines.” However, if you like a really crisp and sharp finish, or you’re applying a really bold colour, then applying the liner first will give you the best results.

The best lip liners for mature lips

1. Merit Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner

(Image credit: Merit)

Best overall lip liner Today's Best Deals £21 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Sheer and buildable + Hydrating + Retractable tip and built in sharpener Reasons to avoid - No bright options

This super sheer liner effortlessly wraps lips in a soft haze of colour, making it foolproof. It's ideal for mature skin as it simultaneously hydrates the lips, and doesn't migrate or feather. The one downside is that it's not the longest-lasting, so we suggest keeping one on hand for top-ups.

2. Rhode Peptide Lip Shape Contouring Lip Shaper

(Image credit: Rhode)

Best smoothing lip liner Today's Best Deals £24 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Really creamy + Plumps and smooths + Great range of shades Reasons to avoid - Won’t get a really sharp line with this

Despite its viral status, Rhode isn’t just a beauty brand for Gen-Z. In fact, their cult lip liner is ideal for mature lips that crave both definition and hydration. Bursting with peptides to soften and smooth and fenugreek extract to firm and boost volume, it really does smooth fine lines and deliver creamy, balmy colour to lips. Plus, because it gives more of a blurred finish it really does create a natural yet full-looking pout and can be used all over the lips too.

3. Lisa Eldridge Enhance & Define Lip Pencil

(Image credit: Lisa Eldridge)

Best bright lip liner Today's Best Deals £19 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Feels luxurious + Gel texture glides + Really pigmented Reasons to avoid - Needs a separate sharpener

Often people tend to forgo bright lipstick shades as they age, not only because they’re high-maintenance but because any feathering can be more noticeable. These ones from Lisa Eldridge will have you rushing to slick on a bold lip, though. The pencils offer utter precision and definition with a smudge-proof finish that stays all day, yet has a beautifully rich and creamy texture that doesn't tug or dry the lips. And there are great neutral options too if you still prefer a more pared-back lip colour.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Best everyday lip liner Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Versatile shade goes with everything + Long-lasting + Precision tip Reasons to avoid - Very creamy so runs down fast

One of the best lip liners of all time for every skin type, this is a modern icon for a reason and it’s the legendary Pillow Talk shade that we are specifically heralding here for mature lips. Yes, the whole range is brilliant whether you want a neutral or a bright, but there’s something about this pinky nude that looks brilliant on everyone and works with a multitude of other products layered on top. Even better, it’s infused with jojoba oil so you get that smooth, cushiony texture, but still has longevity and precision.

5. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Liner

(Image credit: Estée Lauder)

Best for longevity Today's Best Deals £26 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Doesn’t budge + Moisturising formula + Blending brush at one end Reasons to avoid - Needs frequent sharpening

If you want a lip liner that will not move once you’ve applied it, then this is the one to go for. However, don’t be put off by the longwear label—while it does stay in place all day, the infusion of conditioning oils means that it manages to balance staying power with softness. I love the addition of the blending brush at one end so you can create a more diffused and softer finish.

6. No7 Stay Perfect Anti Feathering Lip Pencil

(Image credit: No7)

Best invisible lip liner Today's Best Deals £9.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Translucent finish + Prevents feathering + Goes with every lipstick Reasons to avoid - Tricky to see where you’re applying it

Hammer recommends a clear lip liner for its versatility and this one is brilliant for really creating an invisible barrier around the edge of the lip to prevent any colour from feathering or bleeding into fine lines and wrinkles. The beauty of this invisible lip liner is that you never need to worry about finding a colour match for your lipstick, you just gain definition and protection.