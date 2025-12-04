Metallic Scents Are the Most Misunderstood and Complex in All of Perfumery—They’re Sharp, Bright, and So Clean

It can't be denied: 2025 has been the year of the gourmand. Research from the global market intelligence and research agency, Mintel, showed that launches of saccharine, food-y fragrances have increased by 24 per cent in the last year alone. In fact, it's even been suggested that a reason behind their sudden surge in popularity is due to the rise of weight loss jabs.

In any case, the demand is there—but personally, I have never been able to get on board with gourmands; my fragrance tastes skew smoky, woody, and I'm partial to aldehydes. So, my curiosity was piqued when I saw that "metallic fragrances" were trending. They initially sounded off-putting, conjuring up industrial plants, cold, shiny surfaces, and even blood—but that can't be further from the truth of how the note is used in modern-day scents.

"There’s something powerful about embracing the cool, abstract scent of machinery or ozone; it’s a different kind of intimacy," explains Stephanie Hannington-Suen, co-founder of sustainable fragrance brand, Homework. "It’s about texture and temperature rather than literal ingredients. You use materials that evoke sharpness, brightness, or a sense of static, such as aldehydes or mineral accords that mimic the tang of wet stone or cold air.

''You’re painting with contrasts: something clean against something warm and human," she continues. "For a long time, perfume was about sweetness and allure, but now there’s space for sterility, emptiness, and ambiguity. These scents sit somewhere between attraction and alienation, which makes them exciting. Metallics and minerals connect us to the present moment. They celebrate our relationship with modernity in the way we live, build, and connect."

Romy Kowalewski, founder of Barcelona-based perfume house 27 28, adds that metallic notes have a stillness that feels powerful. "They do not seduce through warmth. They pull you in through composure. That quiet restraint has its own sensuality. Metallics capture the balance between softness and strength." Intrigued? Discover more about mine and the perfumers' top metallic scents ahead.

