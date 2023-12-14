Highlighter has become a staple in many of our routines, adding a lit-from-within glow and illuminating our eyes—even on the days we’ve had far less sleep than we'd like to admit. As the winter draws in, our skin craves those effective but simple skincare routines and a truck load of the best highlighter to faux that glow.

There are tons (and we mean tons) of highlighters out there to choose from. You can choose creams, powers, liquids and all sorts in-between to suit your skin type, tone and desired make-up look. But with lots of choice comes lots of decisions and if you’re not sure what type of highlighter to go for, it can be overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the very best highlighters out there—both the classics and newcomers. But first, there are a few things to consider before diving into buying a new highlighter.

Step 1: Formula

The first step is considering what type of formula you’re after. The most common are creams, liquids, powders and sticks and people typically choose their preferred one depending on what skin type they have. If you’ve got oily skin, you’ll likely want to stick to powder to avoid that “wet” look. For drier skin types who can’t get enough of that dewy finish, liquid and cream formulas are ideal. If you’re somewhere in-between, you might chop and change or use both.

When the weather is bitterly cold, many people lean towards the creamier formulas so it can also depend on the season.

Of course, this isn’t a hard rule; you can use whichever formula you like, but it’s great to use as a guide if you’re unsure.

Step 2: Finish

Linking in with formula is the finish you’re after. Choosing this is all down to the look your want to create. If you're after dewy, then opt for creams and liquids, if you're after an illuminated glow then powders and matte sticks are your best bet.

Consider whether you want a shimmer or no shimmer. Many highlighters have teeny tiny flecks of glitter in the formula to dial up the drama. If that’s not for you, you can opt for a more luminous highlighter that doesn’t contain any glitter but just gives the skin a lifted, healthy glow.

Step 3: Shade

Finally is the shade; and there are more than you might think. The best way is to consider your skin’s undertones. “Pale skin works well with pearl or champagne shades while medium to deep skin tones suit a warm peach-y gold finish,” says famed make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury. There are no solid rules on that though, so if you like a shade, wear it.

Tips on applying highlighter

When it comes to applying highlighter, there are a few things to bear in mind:

Top of the cheekbone and temple: Dab cream highlighter under the eye, curving it upwards along the cheekbone to the temple. For a more subtle look, make-up artist Gucci Westman suggests under-painting, which is where you apply foundation over the top of your highlighter. “That way, you just look like you have great skin,” she says, without the need of lots of highlighter.

Cupid’s Bow: For fuller-looking lips, you can dab a small amount of highlighter onto your cupid’s bow; just avoid anything too frosty.

Bridge of the nose: Lots of people like to pop a bit of highlighter on the bridge of the nose to illuminate the centre of the face; remember less is more here.

Inner corner of the eyes: Finally, you can pop a tiny amount to your inner corners to instantly brighten the eyes and make it look like you’ve had far more sleep than you probably have.

Chin: You can strategically place highlighter on your chin if you want to balance sheen elsewhere on the face. The best way to do this is adding a touch of powder highlighter to the centre of your chin.

Best liquid highlighters

1. Saie Glowy Super Gel

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Saie Glowy Super Gel Today's Best Deals £16 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Great for under make-up + A little goes a very long way Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give a punchy highlighter look

This is a fantastic formula for an all-over glow, or to use for under-painting. Pop it either all over or on the areas you want a glow (cheekbones and nose) and then apply a lightweight foundation over the top. It'll give a healthy, luminous glow without looking like you're wearing any highlighter at all. I particularly like the added layer of hydration from ingredients like glycerin.

2. e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand Today's Best Deals £9 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comes in 3 shades Reasons to avoid - Tip applicator can get a little messy

e.l.f. know how to make affordable formulas that can rival your more luxury beauty products. That's the case with this highlighter which I always find myself coming back to time and time again. To me, it's one of the best e.l.f. Cosmetics products in the range. It's the perfect amount of shimmer whilst still looking incredible natural. It's a liquid formula that doesn't run, which makes it easy to work with. I also really like this convenient sponge packaging.

3. Iconic London Illuminator

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

The name doesn't lie, this highlighter really is iconic. The highlighter that had everyone besotted for that strobe-like glow, there's something about it that keeps me coming back for more. It comes in four shades and is very versatile; it can be mixed in with foundation, used on the body, and of course dabbed onto high points of the face like a regular highlighter.

4. Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Highlighter

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Highlighter Today's Best Deals £24 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Handy doefoot applicator + Available in 8 shades Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give a dewy finish compared to others

Rare Beauty has become a celebrity beauty brand favourite among beauty editors, including me. This highlighter is available in a whopping eight shades to suit your skin tone and match the make-up vibe you're going for. Despite the appearance of the highlighter, it's not as punchy as it appears, in a good way. You can use a small amount for it to look very natural, or you can build it up for a more prominent finish. The doefoot applicator makes light work of dotting onto the high points of the face, too.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Today's Best Deals £39 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Incredibly natural finish + Buildable formula Reasons to avoid - Difficult to get the last drops of product out of the bottle

This product has confused a lot of people since its launch, because it can be used in lots of different ways. But Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filteris definitely a highlighter and not a foundation, as some people think of it as. It can be dabbed onto high points of the face as a final make-up step, or used all over underneath make-up for stunning glow. Available in 12 shades, it's a product that can work for so many people for a beautiful, radiant glow. It's the perfect glowy but not glittery highlighter.

Best cream highlighters

1. Trinny London The Right Light Highlighter

(Image credit: Trinny London)

Trinny London The Right Light Highlighter Today's Best Deals £25 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Beautiful texture Reasons to avoid - Could definitely do with more shades

Trinny London's The Right Light Highlighter gives the skin such a lovely glow with just the perfect amount of shimmer and shine. The cream formula is fantastic if your skin is on the dry side and you want to add that extra dewy effect without an unnatural glitter. My favourite thing about this is how easy it is to use. If you're not all that confident with make-up but want a little highlight, you can literally dab with your finger, blend out in seconds and go. It's also virtually impossible to get wrong.

2. RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

(Image credit: Space NK)

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Today's Best Deals £39 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Ultra natural-looking + Great multi-tasker Reasons to avoid - If you want a really punchy, obvious highlighter this isn't for you

One of the most expensive of the bunch but truly so beautiful. This creamy pot is a fantastic multi-tasking illuminator that brightens up the complexion in an instant. It comes in four shades—Living (a silver shimmer), Magic (a golden shimmer), Champagne Rose (a rosy shimmer) and Peach (a bronzy shimmer)—each catering to various skin tones and finishes. I love to dab this onto cheek bones, cupid's bow and bridge of the nose, plus the inner corners of the eyes at the very end of my make-up to brighten up the whole look. This is potentially the most natural looking luminiser on the list, so if that's your aim you can't go wrong.

3. Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Balm

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Balm Today's Best Deals £26.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Really unique formula + Available in clear for all skin tones Reasons to avoid - The packaging doesn't feel super luxe

If you're not bothered about the texture of your highlighter then this might just be the best option for you, because it sits somewhere between a cream and a powder and a liquid. It's a delicious wet balm that melts into the skin beautifully giving a dewy finish that looks incredibly natural. It comes in four shades, in addition to a clear version that gives the same luminous effect no matter your skin tone. Best applied using your fingers and warming it up first before pressing onto the high points of the face.

Best powder highlighters

1. Il Makiage Mineral Baked Highlighter

(Image credit: Il Makiage )