Blurring foundations are my secret to achieving a *seriously* seamless base - these 7 formulas give Paris filter every time

Let’s be honest, if you grew up in the social media era like myself, you most likely went through a phase where all your selfies were taken with a filter whether on instagram, Snapchat or more recently TikTok. And, while the barrage of airbrushed images no doubt did wonders for my engagement, what it didn’t do much for was my perception of what skin looks like in the real world. Now in 2024, most of us have ditched the filters thanks to campaigns like Sasha Pallari’s #FILTERDROP, and yet, while we’ve made a move to a more realistic perception of beauty, many of us (myself included) can’t let go of that flawless skin we came to dream of possible only through a camera.

Now before you think I’m here to demonize this quest for that faux filter look, I am not. Rather than faking it however, I firmly believe that a great skincare routine and hard working foundation are all you need to achieve a beautiful complexion that looks so much more impressive than any filter ever could. And my key to achieving such a base: a blurring foundation. Designed to give skin an airbrushed effect by camouflaging blemishes, pores and fine lines, these formulas will give a filter effect in real life while still allowing your skin to shine through.

To see just how good they really are, I put a whole host of blurring foundations to the test, including Huda’s newly launched Easy Blur foundation and Laura’s Mercier’s viral Flawless Foundation. Keep scrolling to see my honest thoughts…

Shop the best blurring foundations

1. Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: Boots)

Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation Best blurring foundation for an airbrushed finish Specifications Number of shades: 28 Coverage: Medium, buildable Formula : Liquid Finish: Natural airbrush Today's Best Deals £32 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Natural looking finish + Blends seamlessly

I’m a huge fan of Huda’s Faux Filter Foundation so I had high hopes for this when I first tried it earlier this year. I’m pleased to say, I may love this even more. It’s slightly lighter in terms of texture making it incredibly easy to apply but offers the same seamless coverage I’ve come to know and love from the brand. In terms of its blurring ability, it smooths and conceals with a medium buildable finish that looks natural yet seamless.

2. Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: Boots)

Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir Best blurring foundation for dry skin Specifications Number of shades: 24 Coverage: Medium Formula : Liquid Finish: Dewy Today's Best Deals £26 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Natural looking finish Reasons to avoid - Unable to tell when product is running out

If you prefer a lighter coverage, I’d suggest trying this blurring skin tint from Kylie Cosmetics. While it won’t cover more prominent breakouts or blemishes, what it does offer is a natural looking base with the perfect dewy finish. I’ve been reaching for this on days when I’m running errands and just want to blur and even out my complexion without the need for a heavy base. Plus, it also contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate as it covers making it ideal for those with dry or dehydrated skin.

3. Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation Best blurring foundation for oily skin Specifications Number of shades: 42 Coverage: Medium-too-full Formula : Liquid Finish: Soft-matte Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Sephora UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Seamless looking finish Reasons to avoid - Squeeze bottle may become difficult as product runs out

I’ve always shied away from matte foundations in the past for fear they’d feel heavy and make my skin look flat and dull. NARS's Soft Matte Complete Foundation proves this theory wrong, it’s incredibly light in terms of texture which gives a really natural finish while also diffusing any visible pores or blemishes. I like to apply it with a brush for a medium coverage but if you want a fuller look, use a sponge to press it into the skin.

4. Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: Sephora)

Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint Best blurring foundation for a natural finish Specifications Number of shades: 18 Coverage: Medium, buildable Formula : Liquid Finish: Satin Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at very.co.uk View at Harrods Reasons to buy + Natural looking finish Reasons to avoid - Unable to tell when product is running out - More shades would be better

This skin tint left me pleasantly surprised. I expected it to be more like a tinted moisturiser, however what I found was a medium coverage, ultra-lightweight foundation that blended seamlessly into my skin without feeling heavy or cakey. For me, this is the perfect everyday foundation.

5. Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation Best blurring foundation for radiant finish Specifications Number of shades: 32 Coverage: Medium Formula : Liquid Finish: Glowy Today's Best Deals £40 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Buildable coverage Reasons to avoid - Not as long lasting as some other formulas

This foundation went viral on TikTok, so Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, did her own investigation and fell in love - so you know it’s got to be good. While it’s described as giving a natural skin-like finish, I’d actually say it’s more your skin-but-better, offering a medium coverage that camouflaged my pores and evened out my skin tone with ease. Of all the foundations on this list, this one definitely gave me the most amount of radiance, so if you’re looking for a more matte finish, I’d suggest avoiding it however as a dewy skin lover, I’m a fan.

6. Revolution IRL Filter Longwear Foundation

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: Boots)

Revolution IRL Filter Longwear Foundation Best affordable blurring foundation Specifications Number of shades: 25 Coverage: Medium, buildable Formula : Liquid Finish: Soft-matte Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Affordable

The most affordable foundation on this list, at £9.99 (currently £7.99 in the sale), Revolution’s IRL Filter Foundation is designed to give you a seriously airbrushed base with a filter effect look. On the skin, it blurs and blends seamlessly before drying into an almost satin-like finish. For this price, you won’t find a better blurring foundation in my opinion, so if you’re looking for an entry point it’s a great place to start.

7. bareMinerals BarePro Skin-Perfecting Matte Liquid Foundation

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

bareMinerals BarePro Skin-Perfecting Matte Liquid Foundation Best full-coverage blurring foundation Specifications Number of shades: 40 Coverage: Full Formula : Liquid Finish: Matte Today's Best Deals £37.50 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Contains SPF20 Reasons to avoid - Coverage may be too heavy for some

I’ve always found bareMinerals liquid foundations to be so underrated as the textures and finishes are some of the best around. The newly reformulated Matte Liquid Foundation is no different, full coverage and with SPF20, it provides a beautiful finish without feeling dry, or heavy. While I wouldn’t wear this everyday (as a light-to-medium coverage fan), I love this for days when I’m out from morning to evening as I know it’ll hold up and still look great when I get home.