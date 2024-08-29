I am forever on the quest for luminous dewy skin and have a glowing skin routine mastered - here's every product I use

If there's one thing you should know about me as a beauty editor, it's that glowing skin is my number one goal. My favourite compliment to receive is one about my skin, and any new glow-boosting launch on the market goes straight to the top of my wish list.

Over the years, I've fine-tuned my product picks to create the perfect step-by-step routine that preps skin for make-up in the morning. I truly believe that skin prep is essential to any dewy skin look; without this, even the best glow-boosting foundation may struggle to perform. I'm regularly asked about this routine, so thought I'd share each product I reach for every morning. I also asked my beauty community on social media what their must-have glowy products are, too.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Before we get to the products themselves, a few tips from the experts.

Cosmetic Doctor and Dermatology Expert, Dr Sonia Khorana, explains that instead of filling up your drawers with dozens of skincare products, it's about finding what works for you and honouring simplicity. "Having a streamlined skincare routine with effective ingredients is the best way to get glowing skin," she explains, before adding that "consistency with your skincare routine is key to healthy, glowing skin."

Certain ingredients are key to developing that natural glow, says Dr Sam Bunting, Dermatologist and Founder of Dr Sam's. Dr Emmaline Ashley, cosmetic physician agrees. While both experts preach the importance of a good retinol that works for you (to be used at night), Dr Sam says that chemical exfoliation (specifically with AHAs, azelaic acid or PHAs) can assist in unveiling glow as it helps to speed up cell turnover.

Then there's the importance of looking at how you nourish your body, as well as topical products themselves. "To glow on the outside, you have to glow on the inside," says Dr Emma Craythorne, dermatologist and founder of Klira. "Think good diet - eat the rainbow - exercise and sleep." Hydration is essential for glowing skin. Hydrated skin is happy skin so make sure you’re not skipping out on this essential step," adds Dr Sonia.

Want to know what specifically beauty editors (including myself) use in their glowing skin routine? Keep reading.

How to get glowing skin - a morning routine

1. A gentle cleanse

Omorovicza Queen Cleanser £55.20 at Cult Beauty I start with a gentle cream cleanser like Omorovicza's to clean my face effectively but without using any harsh ingredients. This one feels ultra-rich and luxurious, and smells lovely.

2. A brightening antioxidant serum

SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Antioxidant Serum £165 at Lookfantastic This Skinceuticals vitamin C serum has been a mainstay in my routine ever since it was recommended to me by my dermatologist. It brightens dull morning skin and helps to protect from pollution during the day. It's expensive, but definitely worth it in my eyes.

3. A hydrating, glow-boosting oil

The Facialist Glow Oil £32 at The Facialist If I'm after an extra level of glow or my skin is feeling dehydrated, I will add in a hydrating oil or serum at this stage after my vitamin C. I really like The Facialist's - a New Zealand brand that uses locally sourced ingredients to help the skin feel as dewy as can be.

4. A radiant moisturiser

5. Hydrating SPF

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Light Sun Essence SPF50+ £24 at Cult Beauty The most important step in any skincare routine is SPF. I've shaped my choices around elite protection and a glowy finish. Thank You Farmer does the best ones IMO. This lightweight formula feels practically undetectable on skin while promoting a glossy, moisturised complexion. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Balm SPF 30 £27.12 at Cult Beauty For top-ups and smaller, often-forgotten areas, this dewy balm is another great buy for radiance and protection.

7. Finishing touches

Glossier Futuredew View at Space NK UK For days when I want to be *extra* glowy, I'll add a layer of this after moisturiser to amp up the dewy factor. It is unmatched in its ability to give instant illumination. Origins GinZing™ Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser £28.80 at LookFantastic If I want a wash of colour, I like to use this tinted moisturiser when popping out and about. I use this when I want to keep it simple and skincare-focused. I've been using for years and it never disappoints. It offers a very subtle layer of coverage with a tinted glow.

8. Skin supplements

Artah Skin Clinic Supplements £45 at Artah As well as my beloved skincare routine, I also always use a skin supplement to protect my complexion from the inside-out. My current favourite is Artah's Skin Clinic, which contains a wide variety of vitamins and minerals important to skin health.

The beauty community's top glowing skin routine recommendations

1. Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid £30 at Rhode Recommended by Freelance Beauty Editor Laura Capon, Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid is also a mainstay in my own routine. With peptides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it hydrates to maintain a healthy skin barrier and provides instant gratification with its dewy finish.

2. Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops Bronze

Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops Bronze £9.99 at Lookfantastic Humeara Mohamed, freelance beauty editor, loves these bronzing drops and recommends them as part of her glowing skin routine. They can be mixed into your moisturiser or base, as well as being used directly to contour and bronze.

3. Eucerin Anti-Pigment Cleansing Gel for Even Radiant Skin

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Cleansing Gel for Even Radiant Skin £16.50 at Boots Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas has found the new Eucerin Anti-Pigment Cleansing Gel to be one of her new favourite cleansers for glowing skin. "Hyperpigmentation dulls the skin, so at this time of year I turn to gentle exfoliating formulas like this that even out my skin and promote a natural-looking radiance."

4. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 £28 at Sephora Freelance Fashion & Beauty Editor Lauren Cunningham says she receives compliments every time she wears this. The golden elixir both protects skin from UV rays and acts as a beautiful priming formula for makeup.

5. Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+ £27.20 at Sephora Aesthetic Doctor Dr.Alicia Gonzalez-Fernandez is a big fan of Ultra Violette's SPFs for unveiling peak glow. As well as Thank You Farmer, this is my other go-to sunscreen brand.

6. PIXI Glow Tonic

7. Dr Sam Flawless Moisturiser Intense

Dr Sam Flawless Moisturiser Intense £34 at Dr Sam's Dr Sam loves her Flawless Moisturiser Intense formula. It has Sunflower Shoot Extract, which is the star ingredient to help build a healthy, resilient skin barrier - key to natural glowing skin.

8. Zo Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads