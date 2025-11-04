The 9 Blushers That Makeup Artists Swear By for Mature Skin

The blush boom isn’t slowing down any time soon. However, not every formula will work on every skin type—for example, different textures may not suit every skin type, and certain shades can wash out specific skin tones. And yet, the right blush can transform your overall makeup look, elevating it from polished to positively radiant in a single sweep.

When it comes to mature skin, liquid and cream textures are often the best choice because they are less likely to cause creasing. Mature skin is often—although not always—drier than younger complexions, and so these textures have a more comfortable, hydrating finish that is less likely to settle into fine lines and wrinkles. That said, some modern powder options are lightweight, silky and finely-milled enough to play well on maturer skins. Ahead, we’ve broken down seven of the best blushers for mature skin, complete with swatches so you can see the texture and formula in action.

What to look for in a blush for mature skin

There are several general pointers to consider when selecting makeup for mature skin. “The real goal of it is to bring back freshness and dimension without emphasising texture,” says pro makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto. “I really look for formulas that have a natural sheen or a bit of a creamy finish; something that blends in seamlessly rather than looking powdery and sitting on the skin.

“My top tips would be to avoid anything overly matte or really shimmery, because the heavy shimmer can really exaggerate fine lines,” she continues. “Then, think soft skin tones for colours as well, so on a lighter skin, peach, rose and warm pinks to really brighten the face and give a healthy complexion, while on deeper skin, look to a deeper, rusty peach, a really deep magenta or berry tones to lift and give a bit of colour.”

The best way to apply blusher for mature skin

“A light touch and good placement always makes all the difference,” says Caldognetto. “I generally like to start with a cream blush, then if you want a really long wear you can set with a powder blush or you can use clear setting powder.”

As for placement, “I like to apply it slightly higher on the cheek,” she continues. “A trick that I often hear people talk about is to smile when you apply blush—I say no to that. You want to apply it higher to give a real lift, because I think as you get older everything pulls down. A good application technique is: if you come straight down from the outer pupil, in line with the nostril, that’s where you start your blush, then sweep it up on the higher, harder point of the cheekbone, using a fluffy blush to really blend it. I find if you tap it on to begin with to deposit the colour, then diffuse in a circular motion or sweep it to blend the edges out, this always gives a really good placement and a healthy finish that’s really effortless.”

The best blushers for mature skin

1. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Best liquid blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £24 Number of shades: 13

You’d be hard pushed to find a beauty journalist who isn’t a fan of the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. The pigment is all but unrivalled, with a small dot of the doe foot applicator enough to create visible flush. There are dewy and matte finishes to choose from and a range of 13 shades covering pinks, reds and purples. Though there are now four different Rare Beauty blushers to choose from, in my opinion the first is still the overall best.

2. Refy Cream Blush

REFY Cream Blush Best cream blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £18 Number of shades: 9

With a balm-meets-cream texture that gives them a slightly dewy finish, REFY Beauty’s little squares of blusher can be sheered out or built up for more intense colour payoff. The nine-strong shade range covers everything from deep berry to soft pink and bold coral. The balminess of the formula also makes them a great choice for winter.

3. Haus Labs Glassy Blush Stick

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick Best stick blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £30 Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora UK

One of my personal favourite blushes and a staple of my make-up bag, the Haus Labs Glassy Blush Sticks are great for so many reasons. They can be used on both the lips and cheeks; have a dewy finish that doesn’t go greasy on my oily skin; the colour payoff is incredible; and they have a slight staining effect that boosts their longevity. Simply swipe, blend out and go.

4. NARS Blush

NARS Blush Best powder blush for mature skin Specifications RRP : £35.50 Number of shades: 21

Not all powders will leave the skin looking flat and dry, as NARS’ iconic blush proves. The powder is silky and finely milled, with a slight shimmer that adds radiance to the skin as well as flush. Orgasm blush is widely regarded as one of the best NARS products in terms of cult status, but there are 20 more shades to choose from.

5. Sculpted by Aimee Cream Luxe Blush

Sculpted by Aimee Cream Luxe Blush Specifications RRP : £17 Number of shades: 5 Today's Best Deals £17 at Boots.com

The best Sculpted by Aimee products have long impressed us, so it makes sense that there’s a great blush for mature skin among the brand’s line-up. Housed in a generous-sized compact and available in five different wearable, neutral shades, Sculpted by Aimee’s Cream Luxe Blush has got this lovely hint of radiance to it to give skin a healthy-looking flush.

6. Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick

Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick Best multipurpose blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £36 Number of shades: 8 Today's Best Deals £36 at Liberty London

Entrepreneur and MUA Bobbi Brown’s newer beauty venture, the best Jones Road products are all about wearable classics, with the Lip and Cheek Stick another great choice for multipurpose beauty fans. The formula feels nice and dense with good pigment, blending out on the cheeks to create a flattering flush.

7. MERIT Flush Balm

MERIT Beauty Flush Balm Best balm blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £26 Number of shades: 13 Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora UK

The best MERIT Beauty products may only have been on the market for five years, but in that time they’ve won over make-up artists, beauty editors and influencers alike. Flush Balm is easily one of the most popular—the buildable, creamy colour glides on to the skin to add a healthy, rosy glow to the skin, blending out like a dream.

8. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Best dewy blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £32 Number of shades: 9

A tried and true classic, Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge has been around for decades and remains one of the best cream blusher buys on the market. It’s also one of the best Bobbi Brown products overall, with one selling every 10 seconds globally. Pairing good colour payoff with a slightly dewy finish, the little round compacts are available in nine neutral and brighter shades and are a great on-the-go multitasker.

9. Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Blush Stick

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Blush Stick Best luxe blusher for mature skin Specifications RRP : £39 Number of shades: 7 Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges

Last, but by no means least, Victoria Beckham could not have come up with a better name for her stick blush than Cheeky Posh. Housed in her signature luxe, marble effect packaging, these portable sticks pack in rich, matte colour in seven different chic shades—all making for one of the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products. Caldognetto is also a fan: "It is beautiful, it gives such long wear and has a great range of colours."