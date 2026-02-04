This Is Everything You Need to Do Right Now, for Super Long Hair This Summer

I've had the same beauty resolution for years—to grow my hair really long for summer. Sadly, those mermaid-esque lengths have always evaded me, largely as I'm partial to heat styling and, well, it isn't the easiest task anyway.

Still, this year, I wanted to give myself the best chance possible, and so I consulted the experts as early as I could. Ahead is everything I learnt, and a run-down of the best products on the market for growth with a capital "G".

How to encourage hair growth now

"Everybody is talking about hair health, but it is relatively recently that we are talking more about the significance of scalp health," explains licensed consultant dermatologist, Dr Margo Gkini, who specialises in hair disorders, hair loss treatments, and scalp health. "A healthy, protected scalp is essential for optimal hair growth. The purpose is to reduce inflammation and scale, to improve circulation and nutrient delivery and to support follicles to function more efficiently."

As such, you must maintain a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, and get enough protein and micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, and vitamin D. "Supplements can be offered, and they can be beneficial in people with hair loss who have specific nutrient deficiencies, such as iron or vitamin D deficiency," adds Dr Gkini. "However, evidence about their impact on hair loss in people who do not have a deficiency is limited, and they cannot replace approved medical treatments, such as Minoxidil [a synthetic drug clinically proven and licensed for the treatment of male and female pattern hair loss]."

If hair loss is compromising your growth goals, the doctor recommends incorporating Minoxidil into your routine now to increase blood flow and stimulate the follicles. Otherwise, rosemary and lavender oil help to nourish and support the scalp to create an optimal environment for hair growth.

Know what inhibits hair growth

There are a number of things that can affect healthy hair growth. "Over exfoliation can cause irritation, inflammation or dermatitis. Likewise, using too many or harsh products can lead to build-up, clogged pores and scalp issues," explains Dr Gkini. "And make sure you minimise mechanical damage, so avoid brushing your hair when it is wet, tying your hair too tightly, and limit significant heat styling."

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation can affect proteins in the hair shaft, resulting in damage, stress and weakening, adds the expert. "Hair can dry out and become brittle, which increases the risk of breakage as well as hair loss. Moreover, sweating, saltwater or bleach in pool water can affect the scalp microenvironment and contribute to scalp irritation and itching."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As such, when you're in heat and humidity, use UV-protective hair sprays and products with antioxidants, and avoid peak sun hours, as well as utilising hats, caps and scarves to protect strands.

Prioritise the scalp

Dr Gkini encourages her patients to perform a "scalp detox" every month or so to remove build-up that may include desquamation, product residue, excess sebum and environmental pollutants. "The purpose is to reduce inflammation and scale, to improve circulation and nutrient delivery and to support follicles to function more efficiently," she explains, "But don't overdo it. Remember, too much exfoliation can cause more harm than good."

Use a clarifying shampoo first. Leave it for a few minutes, so that surfactants can work and remove the buildup on the scalp. Use a scrub once or twice per week to exfoliate. Do a scalp massage. Massaging the scalp is pleasurable, but it can also improve blood circulation, which can then aid hair growth

Best products for encouraging hair growth