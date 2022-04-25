The skincare industry keeps growing at a rapid speed. There are now more brands than ever, must-have products each day and ingredients that promise the world. But when we were told by one person that azelaic acid had been a ‘gamechanger’ for their rosacea we knew we needed to know more.
What is Azelaic Acid?
Azelaic acid is a dicarboxylic acid. It’s produced naturally by yeast that lives on healthy skin. For the purposes of skincare, it’s made from grains such as barley and wheat.
It is a much-loved ingredient for those that have acne-prone skin, rosacea and hyperpigmentation, as it works well as an efficient treatment against all three.
A slosh on the skin has the same effect as a mild, leave-on exfoliant. It helps to unclog pores, making it the best acne treatment, and leaves the skin’s surface impossibly smooth.
‘One of the main uses of azelaic acid is to block the enzyme tyrosinase,’ says medical and cosmetic consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. ‘Which causes excess melanin and uneven brown patches on the skin.’ (Much in the same vein as a brilliant hyperpigmentation treatment.) ‘As a result, it can also fade some of the marks left behind after acne.’
However, it also has a brilliant anti-inflammatory effect. ‘This is especially useful for taking down redness in rosacea and spot-prone skin,’ adds Mahto. ‘In addition, it reduces ‘follicular hyperkeratinisation – the abnormal shedding of skin cells, which is a key issue for acne sufferers.’
This is where our conversation with make-up artist Rose Gallagher, who has rosacea, comes in. ‘Azelaic acid for me was the gamechanger in my rosacea treatment. It’s the one ingredient that has not only changed the texture of my skin, but I also feel like my skin is less red. I still have my flare-ups, but some people will actually say “you don’t look like you have rosacea” when I’m having a good skin day. And that is all because of azelaic acid.
Benefits of using it in your skincare routine
Azelaic acid can be prescribed in two concentrations: 15% (Finacea) and 20% (Skinoren). There are also over-the-counter creams and gels at 10% or less.
On the upside, even in lower concentrations, it delivers where skin freak-outs are concerned.
One study published in the Journal of Medical Sciences revealed that all 40 participants who used a 10% gel saw their mild to moderate acne improve after just eight weeks.
As with all acids, your skin may be more sensitive to UV rays. So Mahto emphasises the importance of incorporating an SPF into your morning skincare routine.
Here’s the Marie Claire edit of the best products with azelaic acid…
Paula’s Choice Azelaic Acid, £37 | Feelunique
Ideal for those who want to play it safe with their acids. It also satisfies those who lean on multi-tasking products. Together, azelaic and salicylic acids tackle rough skin, dullness and spots in a gentle way.
Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, £39 | Cult Beauty
This liquid exfoliant uses the triple threat of azelaic acid, lactic acid and BHAs to tackle dull skin and uneven tone. Also noteworthy: the packaging is a 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottle.
Medik8 Blemish SOS, £19 | Lookfantastic
Whether your breakouts are stress-related or the result of wearing a mask, these acne-fighting ingredients - azelaic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide - ensure a blemish will be much smaller and less red by morning.
Dr Sam’s Flawlessly Brightly Serum, £44 | drsambunting.com
10% azelaic acid, bakuchiol (the natural retinol alternative) and soothing niacinamide join forces in this daily serum for seriously lit skin.
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%, £8.60 | Cult Beauty
A really good entry point for those wanting to try azelaic acid at a high percentage for the first time. It has silicone in it, so it feels a little bit like a make-up primer so it might feel too heavy to use at night for some people.
Skinceuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment, £75 | Lookfantastic
This is a hydrating moisturiser that utilises the power of azelaic acid and alpha arbutin (another brightening ingredient that evens out skin tone) that together help reduce redness and dicolouration. It is on the pricier side, but we trust Skinceuticals implicitly so it's worth the investment if you can.