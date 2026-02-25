The Jelly Era Has Landed—Why Beauty’s Gone Wobbly, Squishy And Impossible To Resist

Never did I once think I would be applying a jelly-textured solid perfume to my wrists, but I suppose stranger things have happened in the beauty space. The beauty industry is entering its jelly era, or it may be more accurate to say it’s well and truly in its jelly era. Over the last couple of years, the industry was on a very serious trajectory. Active ingredients, high-tech treatments and advanced technologies dominated the conversation. Skincare became clinical, and makeup was very much performance-focused. Beauty very quickly became about its deliverables. And maybe that’s exactly why the jelly trend has been taking the beauty world by storm. I don’t think it could have arrived at a better time. We could all do with a little jelly joy in our routines.

Like with so many beauty innovations, this wave began in South Korea. K-beauty has become a leading force for the industry, and the numbers reflect that. South Korea exported more than $8.25 billion worth of cosmetics in 2023, according to the Korea Customs Service, cementing its place as one of the most powerful beauty exporters and influencers, globally. When South Korea launches something new, we all take note, including big conglomerates.

Now we’re seeing jelly everywhere. From the bouncy perfume textures coming out of Sol de Janeiro to jelly blushers from Milk Makeup (fun fact, it was the first American brand to bring a jelly-format make-up product to the Western market) and the trend shows no sign of slowing. And, like much of Korean beauty, it delivers on performance. But there’s no denying this is an experience-first, sensory-led movement that injects some bouncy joy into everyday routines.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Spritz £23 at Space NK

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Jelly Perfume Balm £25 at Boots

Dr. Althea Aqua Marine Jelly Mist £15.30 at Boots

“Jelly is a whole visual and emotional language that's taken over beauty, fashion, food and digital culture. There's a perfect storm behind it—Y2K nostalgia, sensory-first social media, and a generation that's craving something playful and tactile in an increasingly digital world,” explains Chelsea Mtada, Senior Strategist at SEEN Group.

Texture has always been important in beauty. How a product feels to the touch and on your skin has influenced the products we reach for. Now it feels as though that conversation has extended to include sensory pleasure. Jelly’s wobbly nature taps into our desire for tactile stimulation; it’s soothing, satisfying, comforting, and in the case of beauty, it delivers makeup or skincare results.

As someone who is a certified fidgeter, jelly products are right up my street. Squishing my jelly blush actually helps me to focus in the mornings. And while that might sound like a marketing gimmick, there is scientific evidence suggesting that sensory textures can improve focus. If the playful aspect wasn’t doing it for you, this is another reason to try a jelly product.

“People want materiality. They want to touch, squeeze, feel—and jelly delivers this on every level,” Mtada adds. In a saturated market, feel is no longer a second thought; it’s at the forefront of brand innovation.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Glossier Milky Jelly Gentle Gel Face Cleanser £24 at Space NK

Kay Beauty Jelly Blush Wand Orange Popsicle £14 at Space NK

Despite what you might think, beyond the fun, the formulation of a jelly beauty product is strategic. Jelly textures are typically water-rich and often formulated with humectants such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid, alongside peptides, vitamins and ceramides, and that’s just to name a few of the key ingredients. Don’t be fooled by the playful colours and the jiggle; these formulas are engineered to perform.

If there’s one thing Korean beauty has consistently prioritised, it’s hydration and skin-barrier protection, which are the foundations for glass-skin. And jelly products are all over that. In skincare, jelly formulations leave skin looking and feeling hydrated and fresh. The lightweight formulas are quick to absorb into the skin, without looking heavy or greasy, for an effortless, glowing finish. In makeup, that bouncy translates into easy application. As the squishy texture glides rather than grips the skin. The finish is luminous and natural.

And the jelly texture truly knows no bounds. It spans perfume, face mists, cleansers, blushers, highlighters and even eyeshadows. For brands, it’s open ground for experimentation; for us, it’s a reminder that beauty doesn’t always have to be so serious.

Yes, efficacy still matters. Ingredients still matter. But there is also joy to be had in playing with your products, and maybe jelly products offer an extra dose of fun and a side of anxiety reduction. Whatever the underlying cause of our obsession, we are clearly very ready for this jelly.