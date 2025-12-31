2025 in Review: The Most Exceptional Beauty Launches, According to Our Editors

Setting a new standard

Lottie Winter's avatar
By
published
in Features
Beauty Desk Drop December 2025
(Image credit: Future)

Against a backdrop of constant launches and fleeting trends, only a select few new beauty products truly stood out—those distinguished by thoughtful formulation, intelligent innovation and consistent performance. These are not the releases that relied on hype or novelty, but the ones that earned our trust through repeated use and tangible results.

In this month's Beauty Desk Drop, the beauty team reflects on the launches of 2025 that made a lasting impression, from quiet breakthroughs in skincare science to makeup, fragrance, and haircare that raised the bar. Each has secured a permanent place in our routines—and, we suspect, will continue to do so well beyond the year itself.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.