2025 in Review: The Most Exceptional Beauty Launches, According to Our Editors
Setting a new standard
Against a backdrop of constant launches and fleeting trends, only a select few new beauty products truly stood out—those distinguished by thoughtful formulation, intelligent innovation and consistent performance. These are not the releases that relied on hype or novelty, but the ones that earned our trust through repeated use and tangible results.
In this month's Beauty Desk Drop, the beauty team reflects on the launches of 2025 that made a lasting impression, from quiet breakthroughs in skincare science to makeup, fragrance, and haircare that raised the bar. Each has secured a permanent place in our routines—and, we suspect, will continue to do so well beyond the year itself.
"NIOD never fails to impress with its clever formulations and science-led innovation — a case in point being the new Hydro-Ester Cleansing System (HECS). At first, I didn’t quite understand it, though that’s hardly surprising: it’s genuinely unlike anything else on the market. Neither oil- nor water-based, the formula combines gentle cleansing agents with esters to effortlessly dissolve stubborn makeup—including waterproof and tubing mascara—as well as SPF, longwear foundation and other oil-based debris as if by magic. And despite being remarkably effective, it never feels stripping. HECS supports the skin barrier with fruit lipids, linoleic acid and upcycled fatty acids, leaving skin calm, comfortable and glowing. It’s a quietly impressive feat of skincare engineering." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"Makeup artist Fara Homidi is renowned for her impeccable technique and refined artistry. This year, her breakthrough brand launched in the UK, quickly making waves for its innovative formulas and unmistakably luxurious feel. The moment I held the weighted Face Compact, it was clear that every detail had been considered. The refillable, dual-system compact houses two standout formulas. Smooth Veil Soft Matte is a creamy complexion enhancer that blurs and conceals with a soft-focus finish, powered by pore-refining kaolin clay and nourishing Amazonian cupuaçu butter. Alongside it, Shine Baume delivers a luminous glow to high points of the face, using innovative hyaluronic acid microsphere technology to subtly plump and enhance radiance." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated perfume launch of the year, Miu Miu’s Miutine is a twist on the traditional chypre structure. But far from being old-fashioned, this scent encapsulates the rebellious spirit of the Miu Miu woman: irreverent, youthful and mischievous. The fragrance features a duo of wild strawberry accord with a vanilla and brown sugar twist. It’s moreish, decadent and guarantees me compliments whenever I wear it." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"This face mist hasn't left my side since it came into my life earlier this year. Because it's part serum, you really feel (unlike with so many other mists) that you're feeding your skin. It's super fine, so lightly douses your face in goodness rather than leaving your complexion drenched. And if you won't take my word for it, trust our esteemed Skin Awards judging panel, because they just voted it the best face mist in our most recent awards." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"I’m incredibly lazy when it comes to my hair—even though I shouldn’t be. My hair is very long, thick and difficult to manage. That’s why I was really excited when I heard the premise behind Oribe’s Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair. You simply use one pump on your ends before you go to sleep, and voila, you wake up with soft, shiny hair, which seemingly has no split ends. I’m always reticent to call something a ‘wonder product’ but this one truly is." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"Let me set the record straight—I do not like sweet fragrances. The neo-gourmand trend, which has been at its height over the past 12 months, is not something I have engaged with. At all. So when Prada's Infusion de Rhubarbe landed on my desk, I immediately dismissed it. It wasn't until a colleague gave it a go that I realised that I had, in fact, been too hasty. My assumption was that it would be jammy, sickly and sugary, when in fact it's fresh, sparkly and zingy. This fragrance is attention-grabbing in the most beautiful way. I haven't had so many compliments on a scent in such a long time." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"I confess, I’ve never been an avid eye-cream user—until this serum launched. Now I apply it every night, and if I don’t, I genuinely notice the difference by morning: my under-eyes look more sunken and noticeably less smooth. The formula is packed with active ingredients, including patented tripeptide-32, which optimises skin renewal, and 2HA Volume Filler, which combines two types of hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate. It also features hexapeptide-8, which helps reduce the appearance of dynamic lines." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"What a year it has been for blusher. If there were an award-winning product category, for me it would have to be blush. We have seen some incredible formulas hit the market, including this one from Dior. The cream-to-powder texture is unrivalled, delivering the most beautiful soft-focus finish. I love the doe foot applicator too, which allows for better control. A little goes a long way, so I like to individually dot colour onto the apples and up my cheekbones, then blend with a brush." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"Typebea has been one of the standout haircare brands of the last year, and they were really overdue a masque. Luckily, this one was worth the wait. Dubbed as your hair’s version of beauty sleep, this is a pre-wash mask that primes hair for proper damage repair. Formulated with their patented RDS Bond Complex, this lightweight treatment works within the hair cortex to restore hydration and strength before you even step foot in the shower. The result? Smooth, sleek hair that is tough as nails. I’ll be sad when this chic tube runs out." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"Reome is a masterclass in slow, considered beauty—skincare designed to rebalance rather than overwhelm, encouraging you to buy less and choose better. The Biogenic Melting Cream is the brand’s latest launch, though notably the very first product founder Joanna Ellner began developing (it simply took longer to perfect). That patience paid off. Powered by longevity-focused biotech (Telessence M3 is the brand's proprietary ingredient) and barrier-supporting actives, it’s everything you want from a luxury cream. Rich yet weightless, it delivers instant glow and deep hydration, melting seamlessly into skin. I’ve long been devoted to Reome’s Active Recovery Broth—this cream has now earned permanent placement alongside it." - Sunil Makan, Editor
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.