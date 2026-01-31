January's Beauty Desk Drop: The New Launches Setting the Tone for 2026

"Tackling blemishes is always a tricky undertaking. You want to treat the offending spot, but you also want to go about your day and you don't want to dry your skin out in the process. This is why the Neutralising Gel is so effective. Formulated with salicylic acid, azelaic acid, bakuchiol and squalane, it calms redness, reduces spot size, clears out pores and even helps to stop breakouts from forming. It does all this whilst never compromising the skin barrier. I've found it particularly helpful at my time of the month, when my chin plays host to some pretty large blemishes. I roll it over my chin and jawline after cleansing in the morning and evening and have noticed that it stops the spots in their tracks. It has a lovely velvety finish, which works well under makeup. Bacne? The roller works a treat on those hard-to-reach areas, too." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor