January's Beauty Desk Drop: The New Launches Setting the Tone for 2026
The new products we can’t stop talking about
January is traditionally a quieter month for beauty—but this year, the industry clearly didn’t get the memo. From skin-repairing heroes designed to reset compromised barriers to thoughtful, design-led makeup and fragrance launches worth clearing space for, this month’s Beauty Desk Drop spotlights the new arrivals that truly earned our attention—and a place in our routines. These are the new beauty products the team has tested, loved and can’t stop talking about, shaping the start of what promises to be a standout year in beauty.
"Craving some warmth in the depth of winter? Me too, and that's why I've been dousing myself in Escentric Molecules new scent, Molecule 1 + Champaca, every chance I get. It pairs warm, woody and enveloping Iso E Super with red champaca absolute—one of the olfactory world's most complex, floral notes. Expect the grounding feel of the brand's hero synthetic note, but with light, zesty pops of jasmine and orange blossom. Every time I spritz it, the arrival of spring feels that bit nearer." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"In 1994, makeup artist Heidi Morawetz wanted to create the perfect colour for the models' nails at Chanel's Autumn Winter show. She mixed red and black and created one of the industry's most iconic shades: Rouge Noir. 32 years later, and that 'red that's almost black, black that's almost red' shade has inspired a new limited edition makeup collection. When worn on the lashes, this deep shade gives lashes a natural lift, similar to that of a brown mascara, but defines beautifully, much like a black mascara. It really comes into its own, thoug,h if you have blue eyes, as it makes them pop." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"I want to grow my hair super long this summer, waist length ideally, and with this in mind, I'm trying to restore it to tip top condition. It's no mean feat, I have wavy hair that has always been prone to frizz and dryness. So I've been relying on masks to miminise pesky split ends, which imepede growth. My favourite discovery is Living Proof's new Moisture Mask—I'm a huge fan of the brand, and their newest release is yet another revelation. Proven to restore the hair's moisture barrier in just five minutes, this clever mask firstly restores missing lipids in the hair and then seals the fibre to protect from dryness, and keep hair silky soft and smooth. I've given it bonus points for being lightweight to boot." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
"There’s something inherently sophisticated about Guerlain’s Rouge G lipstick cases—and even after 15 years in beauty, I still coo over them. For its limited-edition Blooming Denim collection, the maison has partnered with Nona Source, a leader in circular design, to create three covetable cases crafted from upcycled denim—deadstock fabric sourced from the ateliers of prestigious couture houses. Thoughtful, collectible and quietly luxurious, they’re as perfect for gifting as they are for keeping forever." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"Tackling blemishes is always a tricky undertaking. You want to treat the offending spot, but you also want to go about your day and you don't want to dry your skin out in the process. This is why the Neutralising Gel is so effective. Formulated with salicylic acid, azelaic acid, bakuchiol and squalane, it calms redness, reduces spot size, clears out pores and even helps to stop breakouts from forming. It does all this whilst never compromising the skin barrier. I've found it particularly helpful at my time of the month, when my chin plays host to some pretty large blemishes. I roll it over my chin and jawline after cleansing in the morning and evening and have noticed that it stops the spots in their tracks. It has a lovely velvety finish, which works well under makeup. Bacne? The roller works a treat on those hard-to-reach areas, too." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"My skin has been taking Dry January very seriously. No matter how many hydrating serums I layer, it still craves more moisture. Kiehl’s new Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Cream has been a true skin saviour, delivering an impressive 96 hours of hydration alongside powerful redness relief. Formulated with proven soothing ingredients including micro-colloidal oatmeal, provitamin B5 and α-bisabolol, it has completely calmed my sensitivity and restored comfort instantly—so much so that I’ve even been using it to rescue cracked hands." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
"Jones Road has officially expanded into bodycare and, true to founder Bobbi Brown’s signature approach, it’s been done impeccably. From the utilitarian-chic packaging and softly balanced scents to the skincare-grade ingredients and targeted formulas, the collection proves that caring for the skin on your body can be just as considered— and elevated—as facial skincare. Take the Shower Gel. It's luxuriously rich, infused with hydrating glycerin, barrier-supporting niacinamide and softening shea butter, and scented with Jones Road’s signature Shower fragrance—a fresh blend of orange, grapefruit, lavender and helichrysum. It's perfect. " - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.