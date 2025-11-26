These 10 Elevated Hand Care Duos Make My Bathroom Feel Like a Luxury Hotel

Aesop's hand wash and hand cream are bona fide status symbols—to have a pair in your home connotes that you take self-care seriously (and are happy to splash cash on it too). But, from a formulation standpoint, they are top-tier. The Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash is packed with botanical extracts and finely milled pumice to gently exfoliate even the most sensitive of hands. The accompanying Hand Balm not only smells gloriously woody, but absorbs beautifully, so there's no sticky feeling after.